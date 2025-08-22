Great Place To Work Announces the 2025 Best Workplaces in Latin America Representing 4.3 Million Employee Experiences

Oakland, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, is proud to honor the 2025 Best Workplaces in Latin America™.

With new eligibility rules and increased participation, this is the most competitive ever list for the Latin American region. There is a 63% increase in the number of large companies competing this year, a 14% increase in the number of small- and medium-sized companies, and 127 companies made the list this year for the first time.

This year’s list features 200 organizations identified by Great Place To Work after surveying more than 2.4 million employees from over 30 countries across Latin America (including Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean). The survey sample represents the workplace experience of 4.3 million employees.

To make this list, companies had to strongly outperform their peers throughout Latin America, as measured by Great Place To Work’s Trust Index™ Survey. Companies were considered for the Latin America list after earning Great Place To Work Certification™ and being selected for local honors on national Best Workplaces™ Lists.

Recognition is awarded based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences that build trust and fuel business performance. The most competitive companies create healthy, consistent experiences for employees at all levels of the organization, no matter who an employee is or what they do for the company.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Latin America,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. “These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place.”

DHL Express earned the top spot on this year’s list. See how efforts like its "Americas Cup" engage employees with life-changing experiences.

The list in 2025 has two segments, one for companies with 50-499 employees (small and medium category) and one for companies with more than 500 employees (large category). Eligible companies also had to make at least one national Great Place To Work Best Workplaces List in the Latin America region.

Here are the top 25 large companies for 2025:

1. DHL Express

2. Hilton

3. PedidosYa

4. TP

5. Itaú

6. Eurofarma

7. Nestlé

8. Cisco

9. Philip Morris International

10. AES

11. Accenture

12. Gentera

13. Novo Nordisk

14. Arcos Dourados

15. AstraZeneca

16. Tigre

17. Stryker

18. Grupo Financiero Bantrab

19. Fundacion Genesis Empresarial

20. Banco Internacional

21. Virú S.A.

22. Grupo Vesta

23. Parque Del Recuerdo

24. Caja Los Andes

25. Confederacao das Cooperativas do Sicredi -Confederacao Sicredi

The Best Workplaces in Latin America list is published here.



About the Best Workplaces in Latin America List

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Latin America after surveying more than 2.4 million employees in Latin America, representing the experience of 4.3 million employees in the region. To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces Lists in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America & Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela during 2024 or early 2025. Companies rank in one of two size categories: small and medium (50-499 employees) and large (500+).

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on its coveted Best Workplaces Lists.

