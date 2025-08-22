Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II World’s First with Internal Zoom Lens; Preorder NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, YouTube First Look Video and More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is excited to announce the release of a second generation of Nikon’s mid-range Trinity zoom lens, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II. The lens, which the company positions as the most essential and pro-caliber in its lineup, is the first in its class to feature an internal zoom mechanism. The larger Z-mount continues to spur new developments in lens design for Nikon, resulting here in a lighter, faster, quieter, better balanced, and more sophisticated optic in its most popular and versatile category.

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II new lens achieves this all-around upgrade in a body that’s shorter at 6.1” than the maximum extension of its predecessor and weighs 4.6 oz less. There are fewer elements overall in the new lens, which include two extra-low dispersion and three aspherical elements, but the new design optimizes their arrangement to increase resolution. The new aspherical elements are built better and combine with an 11-blade diaphragm to produce a smooth falloff and improved bokeh.

The new optical design also yields a significant improvement in minimum focusing distance, coming in at 9.4” at the wide end and 13” at the tele end. The maximum magnification gets a boost too, up to 0.32x. Additionally, Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coat to reduce ghosting and flare caused by incidental light. Fewer reflective surfaces inside the lens also reduces flare.

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II autofocus mechanism also underwent a redesign, importing the “Silky Swift” voice coil motor system first introduced in Nikon’s super-telephoto primes. Nikon reports scan times are reduced by 40%, with focus tracking while zooming improved by 60%. The focus apparatus is now twice as quiet, with the internal focusing mechanism lending the whole body a structural balance that benefits use with gimbals and stabilizers for video.

The mirrored L-Fn buttons match the customization of the Fn1/Fn2 buttons found on the camera bodies. A focus limiting switch allows users to establish a consistent 13” minimum focusing distance across the entire zoom range. The Lens Information Panel is gone but the lens the programmable Control Ring remains, adding an ON/OFF click button to prevent accidental operation. The included lens hood now features a filter adjustment window for adjusting the filters on the 77mm thread.

In addition to its stabilized, internal zoom construction, video shooters will also benefit from the ability to easily mount video accessories like matte boxes.

