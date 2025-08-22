Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 266 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
14 August 2025Euronext Brussels7 36537.7137.9037.50277 734
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
15 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00037.7137.8537.60301 680
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
18 August 2025Euronext Brussels6 90137.4837.5537.30258 649
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
19 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00038.0938.6037.60304 720
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
20 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00038.9339.1038.75311 440
 MTF CBOE
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
Total 38 26638.0039.1037.051 454 223

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 576 shares during the period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
14 August 20251 25837.7238.0537.3047 452
15 August 202550037.6037.6037.6018 800
18 August 202558537.4437.5037.3021 902
19 August 202500.000.000.000
20 August 202523338.7738.8038.609 033
Total2 576   97 188


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
14 August 202500.000.000.000
15 August 202520037.8037.8037.807 560
18 August 202500.000.000.000
19 August 20252 40038.3538.8037.8092 040
20 August 202520039.0039.0039.007 800
Total2 800   107 400

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 355 shares.

On 20 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 449 477 own shares, or 4.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

