MEXC Rises to Top 2 Crypto Exchange, Capturing 8.6% Market Share in Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has achieved a historic milestone, securing its position as a top 2 centralized exchange by spot trading volume. According to the latest CoinGecko data , MEXC captured an 8.6% market share in July 2025, processing $150.4 billion in spot trading volume—a remarkable 61.8% month-over-month increase from June's $93 billion.

This exceptional performance represents MEXC's second-best monthly result in 2025, following its peak volume of $163.1 billion in May.





Outperforming in a Challenging Market

MEXC's achievement is particularly noteworthy given the broader market context. While seven of the top 10 exchanges experienced volume declines in Q2 2025, MEXC bucked the trend with a positive 3.7% quarterly growth. The exchange recorded $346.2 billion in Q2 2025 volume compared to $334 billion in Q1, marking a dramatic rise from its eighth-place position in the first quarter.

"This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to providing users with the most comprehensive and accessible crypto trading experience," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "Our ability to grow in challenging market situations demonstrates the strength of our platform and the trust our global community places in us."

Capitalizing on Market Momentum

MEXC's growth comes as the cryptocurrency market experiences renewed bullish sentiment, with Bitcoin breaching all-time highs and driving increased trading activity across the sector. The exchange's ability to capture and exceed market growth—with its 61.8% monthly increase outpacing even market leader Binance's 61.4% growth—underscores its operational excellence and user appeal.

The platform's success is built on its core pillars represented by the MEXC brand promise:

M - Most Trending Tokens: Over 3,000 listed tokens providing diverse investment opportunities

E - Everyday Airdrops: Simplified participation in daily airdrop events with substantial rewards

X - Xtremely Low Fees: Competitive trading fees maximizing user returns and 0 fee trading campaigns

C - Comprehensive Liquidity: Deep market liquidity ensuring efficient trade execution





Market Leadership and Growth Trajectory

With this achievement, MEXC now commands significant influence in the global cryptocurrency exchange landscape, trailing only Binance's 39.8% market share. The exchange has successfully differentiated itself in a market where the top 3-10 competitors maintain relatively even market shares ranging between 5% to 7%.

MEXC's climb to the second global position while serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries demonstrates the platform's ability to scale operations and capture market share simultaneously. MEXC has established the operational capacity and user trust necessary to challenge for greater market leadership as cryptocurrency adoption accelerates globally.





About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Data sourced from CoinGecko's "Market Share of Centralized Crypto Exchanges, by Trading Volume" report, updated August 14, 2025.