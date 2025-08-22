AlorAir Announces Major 2025 Upgrade to Smart Apps for Advanced Air Quality Management

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AlorAir, a leading innovator in dehumidification technology, is proud to announce the launch of its new smart control apps, AlorAir Lite for commercial use and AlorAir-C for residential environments. These apps enable users to connect their dehumidifiers anytime, anywhere, ensuring complete control over indoor air quality at their fingertips.



Designed for both industrial and household needs, the apps share a core set of intelligent features that bring real-time monitoring, energy efficiency, and ease of use to the forefront:

Dual-Mode Connectivity : WiFi + Bluetooth for faster, more stable connections. Even without internet, users can control devices via Bluetooth, ideal for basements, warehouses, or multi-room homes. By combining WiFi and Bluetooth, the connection remains seamless and dependable. Whether at home or on vacation, users can monitor multiple devices from one central location, with data also accessible through cloud services.

: WiFi + Bluetooth for faster, more stable connections. Even without internet, users can control devices via Bluetooth, ideal for basements, warehouses, or multi-room homes. By combining WiFi and Bluetooth, the connection remains seamless and dependable. Whether at home or on vacation, users can monitor multiple devices from one central location, with data also accessible through cloud services. Real-Time Monitoring : Built-in temperature and humidity sensors provide instant, remote access to indoor humidity data, giving users a clear view of conditions anytime, anywhere.

: Built-in temperature and humidity sensors provide instant, remote access to indoor humidity data, giving users a clear view of conditions anytime, anywhere. Data Visualization : Intuitive charts and trend graphs deliver daily, weekly, and monthly insights, helping users easily spot patterns, track long-term humidity changes, and take proactive action.

: Intuitive charts and trend graphs deliver daily, weekly, and monthly insights, helping users easily spot patterns, track long-term humidity changes, and take proactive action. Multi-Device Management : Users can control and monitor multiple AlorAir units from one app, streamlining operations.

: Users can control and monitor multiple AlorAir units from one app, streamlining operations. Intelligent Alerts : Instant notifications for offline devices and filter replacements, helping users ensure timely upkeep and stable operation while reducing downtime and extending equipment life.

: Instant notifications for offline devices and filter replacements, helping users ensure timely upkeep and stable operation while reducing downtime and extending equipment life. Smart Updates: One-tap firmware upgrades keep devices performing at their best and ensure more stable, reliable connections.

Additionally, for commercial environments, AlorAir Lite ensures uninterrupted drying processes and enhanced operational efficiency. For homeowners, AlorAir-C brings added comfort with scheduled shutdowns, multi-mode humidity control, and energy-saving automation.

AlorAir specializes in designing and manufacturing advanced air-handling equipment, from commercial dehumidifiers to crawlspace and basement units, air scrubbers, and air filtration system. Renowned for their powerful performance and durability, AlorAir’s dehumidifiers are now elevated by the new apps, creating a fully integrated indoor air quality solution that delivers greater convenience, efficiency, and protection.

"Our goal is to give users the power to manage their air quality anytime, anywhere," said Letitia James, Brand Manager at AlorAir. "Whether protecting valuable inventory or creating a healthier home, our apps provide smart, stable, and secure control wherever you are."

The AlorAir Lite and AlorAir-C apps are available for download on Google Play and the App Store starting this month and are compatible with all AlorAir WiFi-enabled models.

About AlorAir

AlorAir Solutions Inc. is a California-based company. Committed to innovation, we specialize in designing and manufacturing air-handling equipment, including commercial dehumidifiers, crawlspace & basement dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, dust collectors, etc. As an industry leader, we continuously invest in advanced intelligent manufacturing technologies. We firmly believe that only by producing the highest quality products in the world can we provide our customers with excellent products and the ultimate user experience, as well as green and low-carbon living.

www.alorair.com

For media inquiries, product reviews, please contact:

Andreas Keck | andreas@ispiderpr.com





