ASUS Announces Limited-Time Back to School Sales Event: August 22 – September 4

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today unveiled a full lineup of limited-time offers for the Back-to-School season available at participating retailers starting August 22 through September 4, 2025. Whether you’re outfitting a student, upgrading your home workstation, or preparing for a hybrid work setup, ASUS has the right device at the right price.

This seasonal promotion includes deep discounts of up to $700 and savings of up to 46% off some of the most popular ASUS laptops and desktops, from August 22nd to September 4th, 2025. From budget-friendly Chromebooks to high-performance OLED creators’ laptops and high-performance gaming powerhouses, there’s something for everyone. Highlighted below are some of the top offers, organized by participating retailers:

AMAZON

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (L510KA-AS03-CA)

Was: $349 | Now: $199 – Save $150 (43% off) – Amazon and ASUS Store

Lightweight Vivobook Go 15 with Intel® Celeron®, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC for accessible all-day Windows productivity.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (E1504FA-AS53-CA)

Was: $999 | Now: $649 – Save $350 (35% off) – Amazon and ASUS Store

15.6” FHD Vivobook powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 5 7530U, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD; ideal for students looking for the perfect back to school companion.

ASUS Vivobook S15 (S5507QA-DB71-CB)

Was: $1,499 | Now: $999 – Save $500 (33% off) – Amazon and ASUS Store

Premium Copilot+ PC with stunning OLED display powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Elite processor, perfect for AI workflows and creativity.

ROG Strix G16 (Q614VY-AS71-CA)

Was: $2,099 | Now: $1,599 – Save $500 (24% off) – Amazon and ASUS Store

High-performance gaming laptop with an Intel Core™ i7-13650HX and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU and stunning display, a real gaming powerhouse at a competitive price tag.

ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607V-AS74-CA)

Was: $1,349 | Now: $999 – Save $350 (26% off) – Amazon and ASUS Store

Features a 16″ 144Hz display, Intel Corre i7-12650H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for a budget-friendly gaming or creating powerhouse.

BEST BUY

ROG Strix G16 (Q614VY-BS74-CB)

Was: $1,999 | Now: $1,599 – Save $400 (20% off) – Best Buy and ASUS Store

Powered by an Intel Core i7-13650HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU for powerful gaming performance and exciting design.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (F5504CBS54CB)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $899 – Save $400 (31% off) – Best Buy and ASUS Store

Gaming powerhouse with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD for an affordable AAA gaming experience.

ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607VYBS53CB)

Was: $1,199 | Now: $849 – Save $350 (29% off) – Best Buy and ASUS Store

Fast 144Hz display, powered by an Intel Core i512450H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and 16GB of RAM for gaming-ready performance at an incredible value.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605VA-BH72-CB)

Was: $1,199 | Now: $799 – Save $400 (33% off) – Best Buy and ASUS Store

16-inch slim and light Vivobook laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-13630H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, the perfect companion for back to school productivity and entertainment.

ASUS Zenbook S14 (UX5406SA-BS91T-CB)

Was: $2,399 | Now: $1,799 – Save $600 (25% off) – Best Buy and ASUS Store

Ultra-thin and lightweight, this device is driven by the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, paired with 32 GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for effortless all-day productivity. Its sleek design features a premium Ceraluminum back lid, while the vibrant 3K OLED 120Hz touchscreen delivers an immersive experience for entertainment and creative work alike.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA-BS91T-CB)

Was: $2,699 | Now: $2,399 – Save $300 (11% off) – Best Buy and ASUS Store

Versatile powerhouse featuring dual 3K OLED 120Hz touchscreen displays to elevate productivity in any environment. Fueled by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and 32GB of RAM for seamless multitasking.

ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606WV-DB93T-CB)

Was: $2,599 | Now: $1,999 – Save $600 (23% off) – Best Buy and ASUS Store

Stunning Copilot+ PC creator powerhouse with a vibrant 4K OLED touchscreen display, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 32GB of RAM to power you through any creative workload.

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-BS51-CB)

Was: $1,399 | Now: $1,099 – Save $300 (21% off) – Best Buy and ASUS Store

Under 1kg ultra-portable Copilot+ PC, with up to 32 hours of battery life1, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor. Equipped with 1TB of storage and 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking and OLED panel for stunning visuals.

CANADA COMPUTERS

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405FA-RS71-CA)

Was: $1,699 | Now: $1,399 – Save $300 (18% off) – Canada Computers and ASUS Store

All-rounder 14-inch powerful laptop with vibrant OLED touchscreen, fueled by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB storage for worry-free multitasking and creating workflow.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (FA607NUG-R874-CA)

Was: $1,599 | Now: $1,199 – Save $400 (25% off) – Canada Computers and ASUS Store

16-inch 144 Hz display, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16 GB of RAM and 1TB storage, perfect casual gaming or demanding applications.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (FX707VU-RB53-CA)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $949 – Save $350 (27% off) – Canada Computers and ASUS Store

17.3-inch powered by the Intel Core 5 processor 210H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16 GB of RAM and 512GB storage for a big screen, bold performance and affordable price tag.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA-DS71T-CA)

Was: $2,199 | Now: $1,499 – Save $700 (32% off) – Canada Computers and ASUS Store

This ultra-versatile laptop features two OLED touchscreen displays to boost your productivity across any environment, driven by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage.

COSTCO

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-CS51-CB)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,049 – Save $250 (19% off) – Costco and ASUS Store

Weighing under 1kg, this ultra-portable Copilot+ PC delivers up to 32 hours of battery life and is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor. It comes with 512GB storage, 16GB RAM for effortless multitasking, and a vibrant OLED display for exceptional visuals.

ASUS Vivobook S15 (S5507QA-CB91-CB)

Was: $1,599 | Now: $1,299 – Save $300 (19% off) – Costco and ASUS Store

Thin and light 15.6” Copilot+ PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor for blazing fast productivity while enjoying all of the latest AI features. Equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607VU-CS54-CB)

Was: $1,399 | Now: $999 – Save $400 (29% off) – Costco and ASUS Store

Powered by the Intel Core 5 processor 210H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, this laptop offers a very competitive price to performance ratio handling any AAA titles. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage, all of this, under $1000.

STAPLES

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (L410KA-SB01-CB)

Was: $329 | Now: $199 – Save $130 (40% off) – Staples

Lightweight and reliable 14” laptop designed for everyday tasks, featuring an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 128GB eMMC storage, and 4GB RAM, with a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607KA-SS71-CB)

Was: $1,199 | Now: $849 – Save $350 (29% off) – Staples

16” Copilot+ PC featuring the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM for smooth performance. Runs on Windows 11 Home with built-in AI tools, all wrapped in a sleek Quiet Blue design.

ASUS Vivobook 18 (M1807HA-SS71-CB)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $999 – Save $300 (23% off) – Staples

Large-format 18” laptop built for productivity and creative applications, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM. Features a sleek look with a Quiet Blue finish.

ROG Strix G16 (G614JV-SS71-CB)

Was: $1,999 | Now: $1,549 – Save $450 (23% off) – Staples

High-performance 16” gaming laptop powered by the Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU for all the power. Includes 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, built for serious gaming and smooth multitasking.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (FX707VV-SS71-CB)

Was: $1,899 | Now: $1,399 – Save $500 (26% off) – Staples

Powerful 17.3” gaming laptop built for endurance, equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Features 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for seamless AAA gaming.

WALMART

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (L410KA-WB03-CB)

Was: $349 | Now: $199 – Save $150 (43% off) - Walmart

Slim and lightweight 14” laptop designed for everyday use, featuring an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 128GB eMMC storage, and 4GB RAM. Includes a 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (E1504FA-WB31-CB)

Was: $569 | Now: $429 – Save $140 (25% off) - Walmart

Versatile 15.6” laptop ideal for daily productivity, equipped with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256GB SSD at a very impressive price point with reliable performance.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP-WB51-CB)

Was: $699 | Now: $549 – Save $150 (21% off) - Walmart

Versatile 15.6” laptop ideal for daily productivity, equipped with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Perfect for a larger everyday productivity companion at an affordable price.

ASUS Chromebook CB14 (CB1405CKA-WS01-CB)

Was: $330 | Now: $200 – Save $130 (39% off) - Walmart

Ultra-portable 14″ Chromebook with a NanoEdge Full HD display, powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB eMMC storage. Runs ChromeOS and supports HDMI, USB‑C, and Wi‑Fi 6, perfect for lightweight daily productivity on the go at an amazing price tag.

ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CKA-DS01-CB)

Was: $500 | Now: $270 – Save $230 (46% off) - Walmart

Spacious 15.6” Chromebook with a 16:9 Full HD anti-glare display, powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor. Equipped with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and ChromeOS in a stylish Misty Green finish, ideal for smooth multitasking and everyday use.

ASUS STORE

ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1403CVA-P716512C-CA)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,049 – Save $250 (19% off) – ASUS Store

14” secure business laptop featuring the Intel Core i7-13620H processor and Windows 11 Pro. Equipped with AI ExpertMeet for a comprehensive AI software suite, plus advanced security with fingerprint authentication and TPM 2.0.

ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1403CVA-P516512C-CA)

Was: $999 | Now: $849 – Save $150 (15% off) – CDW and ASUS Store

14” reliable business laptop powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Windows 11 Pro at a budget friendly price tag for SMBs and entrepreneurs. Features AI ExpertMeet for an integrated AI software suite, with secure login via fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 security.

ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1503CVA-P516512C-CA)

Was: $899 | Now: $849 – Save $50 (6% off) – CDW and ASUS Store

15.6” business laptop driven by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Windows 11 Pro. Includes AI ExpertMeet for a full AI software suite, plus enhanced security with fingerprint authentication and TPM 2.0.

Explore even more ASUS deals across a wide range of categories from August 22nd to September 4th, available for a limited time only. Visit https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_BacktoSchool_Deals to browse the full lineup and find your perfect tech upgrade. Offers valid while supplies last.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Battery tests conducted by ASUS in November 2024 using the 1080p Video Playback scenario. Test configuration: ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407), FHD OLED panel, Snapdragon X processor, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, 70Wh battery. Test settings: Wi-Fi disabled, Keyboard backlight disabled, Windows Power Mode set to Balance mode, display brightness set to 150 cd/m2 with headset, default earbud volume. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery.

