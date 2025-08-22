Stock Yards Bancorp Names David L. Hardy to the Boards of Directors of the Company and Stock Yards Bank & Trust





LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that David L. Hardy has been appointed to the Boards of Directors for both the Company and the Bank effective October 21, 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of David Hardy to our Board,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “David’s decades of leadership, deep market expertise, and proven track record of growth make him an exceptional addition to our Board of Directors. His strategic insight and entrepreneurial drive have not only shaped Louisville’s commercial real estate landscape but also reflect the kind of forward-thinking leadership we value at the board level.”

Mr. Hardy has been the Managing Director for CBRE’s Kentucky operations since 2005 while also serving as a producer and team leader for the office properties division. CBRE is the global leader in the commercial real estate industry with a current ranking of #128 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list. Mr. Hardy has been brokering office properties and advising clients in the Louisville market since 1988. He has handled the sale and leasing of several office buildings in the region and has represented many of Louisville’s prominent companies in real estate transactions.

Under Mr. Hardy’s leadership, CBRE Louisville, an affiliate of CBRE, Inc., which was acquired by CBRE Group in 2014, was named one of Louisville’s fastest growing companies in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008. CBRE Louisville also made the Fortune 5000 list of fastest growing private companies on two occasions during his tenure.

Mr. Hardy currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for St. Xavier High School and is a member of the Board of Governors for Louisville Country Club. In addition, he previously served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Leadership Louisville Center, was former Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sacred Heart Schools and previously served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Greater Louisville, Inc. (GLI). He formerly served as President of the Kentucky CCIM (“Certified Commercial Investment Member”) Chapter and as President of the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors Commercial Division.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.21 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT”. For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company's website at www.syb.com .

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett

Executive Vice President, Treasurer and

Chief Financial Officer

(502) 625-0890

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11eb6af1-54cc-4ac4-af25-d1fd2319b101