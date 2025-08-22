Consumer Robotics Market to Surpass USD 55.11 Billion by 2032, Driven by rising demand for smart home devices, personal robots & AI-powered automation

Austin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Robotics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Consumer Robotics Market size was valued at USD 11.32 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 55.11 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.88% during 2025-2032.”

Rapid Innovation and AI-Driven Automation Boosting Consumer Robotics Adoption

The Consumer Robotics Market is being driven by rapid innovation and the growing application of AI, automation, and machine learning, enabling faster, smarter, and multifunctional robots for households, healthcare, elder care, entertainment, and logistics. Manufacturers are moving toward modular, flexible, and AI-powered solutions that seek to lower adoption barriers and provide increased coverage to a wider range of use cases. Technological innovation along with unified reforms of the market and localization of supply chains are driving massive investments in high-tech sectors, which seem to be a favorable setting for advanced manufacturing and smart automation. As foreign direct investment increases USD 14.96 billion until 2025 into China high-techAI and robotics spread faster than ever with consumer robots becoming more intelligent, connected and integrated into daily life, and driving the market evolution–globally.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

iRobot Corporation

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd.

DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Neato Robotics Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Maytronics Ltd.

SharkNinja Operating LLC (Shark Robotics)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

3D Robotics Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

UBTECH Robotics Inc.

Anki (Digital Dream Labs)

Sony Corporation

Miele & Cie. KG

Consumer Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.32 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 55.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.88% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Level of Autonomy(Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous)

• By Product Type(Cleaning Robots, Social and Companion Robots, Entertainment and Gaming Robots, Personal Mobility and Wearable Robots and Consumer Drones)

• By Application(Household Cleaning and Maintenance, Security and Surveillance, Entertainment and Companion, Personal Health and Wellness, Educational and STEM Learning)

• By Distribution Channel(Online Retail, Specialty Electronics Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Direct-to-Consumer and Other Channels)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Level of Autonomy

In 2024, the Semi-Autonomous segment dominated the consumer robotics market with a 69% share, fueled by popular cleaning robots, entertainment systems, and assistive devices that require limited human input, reflecting consumer preference for smart yet controllable solutions.

The Autonomous segment is projected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 29.62%, as various advances in AI, machine learning, and sensors enable autonomous robots to perform tasks fully independently and completely autonomously for home assistance, security, walking companions, and personal care appealing to tech-savvy consumers who are searching for a hands-free, smart, robot.

By Product Type

In 2024, the Cleaning Robots segment held around 38% of the consumer robotics market, as there is a high demand for home automation devices such as robotic vacuum cleaners and floor scrubbers because of their convenience and low price. On the other hand, this category continues to innovate with navigation, obstacle detection and smart home integration.

The Social and Companion Robots segment is expected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 30.46%, owing to increasing requirement for emotionally aware robots to nurture toddlers and for the elderly as well, driving forward the mental wellbeing & customized care needs.

By Application

In 2024, the Household Cleaning and Maintenance segment held 42% of the Consumer Robotics market, benefitting from demand for robotic vacuums, mops, and lawn mowers with AI-powered navigation and obstacle detection, spanning across, smart home interaction.

The Security and Surveillance segment is expected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 30.62%, fueled by rising home safety concerns, crime rates, and demand for AI-enabled facial recognition, motion detection, and remote monitoring, especially in urban and gated communities globally

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, the Online Retail segment led the consumer robotics market with a 36% share, primarily due to the comfort it provides alongside wider product categories, competitive pricing, and increasing trust towards e-commerce, therefore becoming a major adoption accelerator for consumer robotics.

The Specialty Electronics Stores segment is expected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 22.71%, as consumers seek hands-on demonstrations, expert guidance, and strong after-sales support, positioning these stores as a trusted channel for higher-end and complex consumer robotics products.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Sees Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America dominated the consumer robotics market with a 44% revenue share, due to faster adoption of smart technologies, presence of key players and adequate infrastructure to support AI and IoT integration for home automation, healthcare and personal assistants devices.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing CAGR of 23.78% from 2025 to 2032 owing to the urbanization, increasing demand for smart home, government support as well as China`s market leadership. Europe has solid potential spearheaded by Germany, France and the U.K. where demand for both automation and sustainability are on the rise. Regionally, LATAM and MEA are showing modest, consistent growth as incomes in the new middle class rise, Internet reaches more of the populous, and cleaning & assistant robots become adopted in more urban centers.

Recent News:

In July 2025, Unitree’s $5,900 R1 humanoid robot makes advanced robotics more accessible to a wider audience. Unitree The company minimizes costs by leveraging vertical integration, design efficiency, and China’s manufacturing scale, all with the retention of high performance.

In August 2025, Meta is entering the humanoid robotics market, developing AI-powered consumer robots leveraging its Llama AI platform. The initiative, led by Reality Labs, aims to enhance robotics innovation while integrating with Meta’s AI and augmented reality ecosystem.

