Liberty Defense Engages Gold Standard Media LLC

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE:E30 ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, announces that it has entered into a marketing agreement dated August 15, 2025, with Gold Standard Media, LLC (“GSM”) and its affiliates to raise general awareness of the Company among investors. The agreement remains subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

Under the agreement, GSM will provide Liberty with marketing services, including email campaigns, digital advertising, and other awareness initiatives, with the goal of broadening the Company’s visibility in the investment community. Liberty will review and approve all marketing materials prior to publication.



As compensation, and subject to the approval of the TSXV, Liberty will pay GSM a total fee of USD $1,000,000, payable in two installments: USD $850,000 upon TSXV approval and USD $150,000 thirty days after TSXV approval.



The agreement has a six-month term, commencing on the later of the effective date and TSXV approval, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. It may be terminated upon completion of the term, by mutual agreement, or upon a breach by either party with written notice. If terminated due to a breach by GSM, all compensation paid to GSM during the term must be returned to Liberty.



GSM and its affiliates are arm’s length to GPAC. Neither GSM, its affiliates or associates own any securities of the Company. GSM and its affiliates manage a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has conducted marketing services for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. GSM and its affiliates have a business address located at 723 W University Avenue, Georgetown, TX 78626 and can be contacted at +1 512-843-1723 or ceo@goldstandardir.com. GSM and its affiliates Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC and Portfolio Wealth Group LLC are controlled by Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri and Lior Gantz.



About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE:E30 ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

