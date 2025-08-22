Anal Cancer Market Size to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising HPV-Linked Cases and Advancements in Targeted Therapies – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anal Cancer Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Anal Cancer Market size was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period (2025-2032). The U.S. market alone accounted for USD 0.43 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 0.75 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.45%.

The growth is driven by increasing incidence linked to human papillomavirus (HPV), enhanced awareness about screening programs, and major therapeutic advancements, particularly in immunotherapy and targeted biologics.





Market Overview

Anal cancer, while relatively rare compared to other malignancies, has been witnessing a sharp rise globally due to the prevalence of HPV infections, changing lifestyle factors, and improved detection methods. The integration of screening guidelines, HPV vaccination campaigns, and precision medicine approaches is transforming outcomes for patients.

In the U.S., government-backed screening programs, robust healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing clinical trials for novel checkpoint inhibitors have positioned the country as a leader in adoption and innovation. Globally, investments in oncology research and rising accessibility to advanced therapeutics are further fueling growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amgen

Eli Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck

Novartis

Celgene

Pfizer

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Hospira

Anal Cancer Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.06 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.08 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.78% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Anal Cancer Market, By Type

In 2024, the squamous cell carcinoma segment held the largest market share with 60.00%, as it constitutes the most common type of anal cancer. While its growth is very high due to the existence of high HPV infection prevalence, increasing awareness and screening, targeted therapies, and combined treatments. Rise in incidence, diagnosis & treatment rates are the factors propelling the market globally.

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the anal cancer market with a 68.00% share in 2024, as the primary site for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care. Advanced infrastructure, presence of specialized oncology departments, skilled healthcare professionals supported by the availability of the latest therapies, fuel the growth. Increasing adoption of preferential comprehensive care in the hospital or clinic among patients drives market growth globally.

Anal Cancer Market Segmentation

By Type

Carcinoma In Situ

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Melanoma

Adenocarcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Others

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Anal Cancer Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The anal cancer market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2024, owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure, greater awareness about HPV-attributed cancers, national screening programs initiated globally, and swift adoption of targeted therapies and immunotherapy. In addition, high rates of reimbursement and spending on healthcare enable increased access to diagnostics and treatments, leading to demographic growth in the region; this makes it the largest contributor to market expansion globally.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to growing HPV and anal cancer awareness, development of healthcare infrastructure, availability of oncology centers, advancements in therapies market expansion is rapid in the region as a consequence of economic growth, a large patient pool and various screening and vaccination initiatives by governments.Top of Form

