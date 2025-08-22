NMDP Named ‘Best Place to Work’ Fifth Year in a Row

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, announced the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal honored the organization for the fifth consecutive year as a top workplace, notching 4th place in the 'extra large' company category of 2025 Best Places to Work, which recognizes Twin Cities-based organizations that excel at creating positive, thriving environments for their employees.

Since its inception in 1987, NMDP has grown from a small team into a global workforce dedicated to saving lives. Today, nearly 1,000 employees in Minnesota and more than 800 colleagues worldwide collaborate to support patients and families facing life-threatening blood cancers and diseases. Through groundbreaking cell therapy research, donor registry management, reliable infrastructure and logistics, transplant center network, patient and care-giver advocacy and support, and technological innovation, the Twin Cities-founded nonprofit has impacted more than 140,000 lives through cell therapy—giving a second chance to patients at home and abroad.

“What inspires me most after being at NMDP for over ten years is our people—their heart, their drive, and their unwavering belief in what we do,” said Amy Ronneberg, CEO of NMDP. “Every team member plays a critical role in helping patients access their life-saving cell therapy, and it’s that shared purpose that makes this one of the best places to work. We’re more than colleagues—we’re a community united by hope, and every day, our employees show what’s possible when compassion and commitment come together.”

Living Out Our Mission

For many NMDP employees, the organization’s mission is personal. Forty-one current employees have donated potentially life-saving blood stem cells; seven have received these donations themselves, often inspiring them to choose careers at NMDP. About 150 serve as professionally-trained couriers, spending their time carefully transporting donated cells to transplant centers across the U.S. and world to ensure patients can have a second chance at life.

One example of this selfless dedication is NMDP employee Libby Seering, who serves as a senior project coordinator for enterprise initiatives that advance infrastructure and long-term goals. She is also a blood stem cell donor, helping to save the life of a complete stranger, who is now five years post transplant and grateful for more time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Seering had the opportunity to meet her recipient earlier this year and the two share an unbreakable bond.

“What makes NMDP special isn’t just our mission, it’s the people who bring it to life every day. Their unwavering commitment propels us toward our vision—creating a world where every patient can receive their life-saving cell-therapy,” said Ronneberg. “It’s our collective commitment to donors, patients, volunteers, supporters, and partners that enables us to advance breakthrough research, deliver superior service, and expand equitable access to transplant. Being recognized as a Best Place to Work for five consecutive years is a testament to the unique culture we’ve created together—and it propels us toward our five-year goals of impacting 10,000 patient lives annually.”

About the 2025 Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal 'Best Places to Work' Awards

Together with Omaha, Neb.-based Quantum Workplace, the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal identified 70 companies in the region that scored high marks from their employees when asked to rate their employers on a variety of questions related to leadership, communication and more. The honorees are ranked by their employee survey score in the August 22 Best Places to Work special publication of the Journal, featuring all 70 winners.

