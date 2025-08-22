HyOrc Corporation Announces Effective Market Name/Symbol Change; Advances Green Methanol Projects and Hydrogen Locomotive Program

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR), a clean energy technology company pioneering hydrogen combustion and waste-to-fuel systems, today announced that its name and trading symbol change is now effective on the OTC markets. The Company’s common stock now trades under the ticker HYOR.

This milestone comes as HyOrc accelerates progress on its flagship green methanol projects. The Company has completed front-end engineering for a hydrogen combustion–based system designed to convert municipal waste into methanol. Initial facilities are planned in Scunthorpe, UK and Porto, Portugal, both currently in the permitting and on-site study stage. Each plant is expected to produce up to 80 tons of green methanol per day, providing a scalable pathway to meet the fast-growing demand for low-carbon marine fuels. In Porto, one proposed site for HyOrc and its local partner Start Lda is the EcoParque Empresarial, shown below:





HyOrc’s strategy is to initially establish methanol production hubs across UK, Germany, Portugal, and Spain, creating a reliable supply network for shipping companies committed to meeting IMO 2030 emissions targets. The currently planned European rollout of five locations is projected to generate an estimated $1.8 billion in revenues over ten years.

In parallel, the Company is advancing its hydrogen locomotive program, with pilot projects under negotiation in India, the EU, and the UK. The program applies HyOrc’s patented hydrogen-capable powertrain technology to deliver efficient, zero-emission retrofits of existing diesel locomotives. With retrofit costs of approximately $2.5 million per unit and a combined installed base of more than 75,000 diesel locomotives across India, the EU, and the UK, HyOrc is positioned to capture a substantial share of a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.

“The transition to trading as HYOR marks more than just a name change—it reflects the momentum of our business and the expanding opportunities in green fuels and hydrogen mobility,” said Andrea Magalini, Director for Business Development at HyOrc. “With two methanol projects advancing toward permitting and a growing pipeline in shipping and rail, HyOrc is positioned as a leader in practical, scalable solutions for decarbonization.”

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) develops and commercializes advanced waste to methanol systems, and hydrogen engines for rail, maritime, and distributed power. Backed by a growing patent portfolio and ISO-certified operations, HyOrc’s mission is to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors without subsidy reliance.

HyOrc has 737 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC.

