Runtime Application Self-Protection Market to Reach USD 13.96 Billion by 2032, Driven by Cloud, ML, and Healthcare Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market was valued at USD 3.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 13.96 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 20.80% from 2025 to 2032.

The market growth is driven by the escalating need for real-time application security against sophisticated cyber threats, increasing adoption of cloud-based and web applications, and stringent regulatory requirements for data protection. Organizations are focusing on embedding security directly into applications to detect and prevent attacks proactively. Additionally, rising concerns over data breaches, application vulnerabilities, and the growing shift toward DevSecOps practices are further fueling RASP adoption globally.





The U.S. Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market was valued at USD 0.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.85% between 2025 and 2032.

Growth is driven by increasing cyber threats targeting web and cloud applications, rising adoption of DevSecOps practices, and stricter regulatory requirements for data protection. Organizations are prioritizing real-time application security to prevent breaches and safeguard sensitive information across critical industries.

Key Players:

Contrast Security

Guardsquare

Pradeo

Promon

Palo Alto Networks

Dynatrace

Akamai Technologies

Oracle

Tanium

Check Point Software Technologies

Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.08 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.80% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Application (Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Cloud Applications, API Security)

• By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid)

• By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Telecommunications)

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Behavioral Analysis, Signature-Based Detection)

By Application, Web Applications Segment Dominates Runtime Application Self-Protection Market

The Web Applications segment led with a 35.16% revenue share in 2023, driven by growing web platform usage. Companies like Imperva and Veracode introduced advanced RASP solutions with automatic threat detection and runtime response, protecting against attacks like SQL injection and XSS. This trend highlights businesses’ increasing focus on robust in-app security amid widespread web-first adoption.

By Deployment Type, Hybrid Deployment Segment Registers Highest Growth in Runtime Application Self-Protection Market

The Hybrid deployment segment is growing at a CAGR of 22.72%, fueled by organizations’ need to secure both on-premises and cloud applications. Companies like F5 Networks and Micro Focus offer hybrid-compatible RASP solutions, enabling consistent security, consolidated management, and infrastructure interoperability. Rising hybrid adoption highlights RASP’s ability to protect applications across diverse IT environments effectively.

By End User, Healthcare Segment Registers Fastest Growth in Runtime Application Self-Protection Market

The Healthcare segment is expanding at a CAGR of 22.31%, fueled by digitization of medical records and telehealth adoption. Companies like McAfee and Palo Alto Networks offer RASP solutions to secure health data and ensure HIPAA compliance. Innovations include real-time EHR monitoring and IoT medical device protection, highlighting RASP’s critical role in healthcare cybersecurity and privacy management.

By Technology, Machine Learning Technology Dominates Runtime Application Self-Protection Market

Machine Learning led technology adoption with a 40.17% revenue share in 2023, powering advanced threat detection and behavior analysis in RASP solutions. Companies like Contrast Security and Waratek leverage ML to identify anomalies and zero-day attacks, offering predictive analytics and automated remediation. ML-driven RASP ensures smarter, adaptive, and real-time protection against sophisticated application threats.

North America Leads Runtime Application Self-Protection Market, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Runtime Application Self-Protection Market

North America held a 42.16% share of the RASP market in 2024, supported by high cybersecurity awareness, willingness to adopt emerging technologies, and the presence of major RASP providers. Significant investments in application security across BFSI, IT, and healthcare sectors further strengthen its market dominance, reinforcing the region’s leadership in implementing advanced runtime application protection solutions.

The Asia-Pacific RASP market is growing at a CAGR of 22.24%, driven by widespread cloud adoption, rising cyber threats, and rapid digital transformation in sectors like e-commerce and healthcare. Increased investment in cybersecurity solutions and proactive deployment of RASP tools are accelerating adoption, positioning the region as the fastest-growing market for runtime application security globally.

