FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Greenville, SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Greenville, SC. The community contains 88 homesites on approximately 22 acres.

Greenville has become a popular tourist destination. Residents of the community can take advantage of the area’s vibrant culinary and arts scene, and outdoor activities including hiking, fishing and kayaking, are only a short drive away.

Greenville is one of the fastest growing cities in South Carolina. The influx of new residents over the past several years has led to an increase in real estate prices. The Greenville manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “Greenville is a popular area and one of the fastest growing cities in South Carolina. We believe that this growth will continue and that the park will be a beneficiary of this growth.”

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 51 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

