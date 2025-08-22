CentralReach’s Senior Vice President of People Named One Of New Jersey’s Leading Women In Business

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, is proud to announce that its Senior Vice President of People, Toni-Lynn Alfano, has been named to NJBIZ’s Leading Women in Business list for 2025. The recognition highlights the impact Alfano has made in creating an award-winning workplace culture at CentralReach and driving the company’s growth.

This year, NJBIZ expanded the Leading Women in Business program to celebrate even more of New Jersey’s top businesswomen. Over 60 women from various industries were honored for their significant contributions to New Jersey’s business landscape.

“Being recognized as one of New Jersey’s leading businesswomen is truly an honor,” said Alfano. “I feel fortunate to be a part of a remarkable team that puts people first in working to deliver the best solutions for individuals diagnosed with autism and IDD. Guiding CentralReach’s people and culture is extremely rewarding, and I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on our employees and the individuals we serve.”

At CentralReach, Alfano leverages skills in transformational HR practices to develop high-performance teams while creating a strong, inclusive company culture. She oversees the alignment of business strategy with human capital management, workforce design, change management, talent development, and more. Under her leadership, CentralReach has achieved a 95% employee retention rate and secured seven award wins, highlighting the company’s exemplary workplace culture over the last two years.

This year’s winners were honored at an awards ceremony on August 19th at The Palace at Somerset Park. To view the official NJBIZ Leading Women in Business list, please visit: https://njbiz.com/2025-njbiz-leading-women-in-business-awards/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.