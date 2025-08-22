Canon Receives Top-Level Supplier Engagement Leader Award from International Non-Profit Organization

Melville, NY, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently announced that the company has been named a Supplier Engagement Leader in the 2024 Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Supplier Engagement Assessment by the UK-based non-profit organization CDP1 for the fourth time, with the last time being 2022. For details, please click here.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

1 Established in 2000. Acting on behalf of such organizations as institutional investors and major consumer businesses, the CDP supports a singular global system whereby businesses and cities measure, disclose, manage and share important environmental information including climate change countermeasures, water resource conservation and forestry protection. In 2024, over 24,800 corporate enterprises responded to information requests.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

