Mandatory notice of shareholding 22 August 2025

Reference is made to IDEX Biometrics ASA’s disclosure on 21 July 2025 of a private placement of 9,090,909 shares at NOK 3.30 per share. The Tranche 2 shares subscription and

allocation have been completed on 20 August 2025.

Altea AS will hold 5,347,321 shares in IDEX. The ownership will represent 10,26% of the shares and voting rights in IDEX.





About this notice:

The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.