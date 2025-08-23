OZAK AI Hits $2.3M Milestone as Stage 4 Presale Closes with Key Partnerships

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI is swiftly gaining traction as one of the most promising crypto presales of 2025. Currently in its 5th presale stage at $0.01 per token, the mission has correctly raised over $2.3 million and sold more than 800 million tokens, signaling overwhelming investor self-assurance. Beyond the numbers, the real story is the colorful network backing the project that is supporting it to benefit from momentum beforehand of its token release.

Why Ozak AI Is Drawing So Much Attention

Unlike meme coins that rely on hype, Ozak AI is application-focused, combining artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The platform is designed to offer AI-pushed solutions for trading, analytics, and decentralized programs. This consciousness of tangible use instances offers Ozak AI a robust cost proposition and makes it a standout alternative for buyers searching out each increase and utility.

The presale shape has made it available to a large target market, allowing both retail and experienced traders to take part early. At a simple $0.01 consistent per token, contributors can accumulate massive positions at minimum capital outlay, which sets the stage for probably huge returns if the token achieves its goal rate of $1 or better post-release.

Community Support Driving Growth

Community engagement has been a prime component in Ozak AI’s fulfillment. Across social media, crypto boards, and presale updates, the task has cultivated a faithful following this is actively selling its adoption. Early traders are sharing insights, coordinating participation, and assisting newbies in apprehending the price proposition. This grassroots help has amplified the presale’s attainments, contributing to the over $2.3M milestone in record time.

Community-driven boom is critical for projects like Ozak AI. Beyond capital infusion, an engaged base of supporters can force partnerships, media coverage, and user adoption, all of which fortify the assignment’s long-term-period trajectory.

OZ Presale Performance and Investor Opportunity

The presale’s performance highlights the exponential potential Ozak AI gives. At the contemporary stage, buyers getting in at $0.01 in step with the token ought to see 100x or extra upside if the venture reaches its short-term goals. Compared to hooked-up cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin ($113,045), Ethereum ($4,344), or maybe Solana ($185), which offer incremental gains, Ozak AI provides an opportunity for massive returns with an enormously small preliminary funding.

This high-risk, high-reward dynamic is attracting a diverse variety of buyers, from pro crypto traders to newcomers in search of publicity to AI-focused virtual property. The combination of sturdy fundamentals and community enthusiasm makes Ozak AI a compelling proposition for the ones trying to maximize growth capability in 2025.

Strategic Partnerships Amplify Momentum

Ozak AI is also constructing credibility through strategic partnerships with leading blockchain and crypto corporations. Collaborations with entities like CoinKami, Manta Network, Block Bali Com, Forum Crypto Indonesia, and Bitcoin Addict TH have elevated the mission’s attainments. ensuring that Ozak AI isn't always just a presale phenomenon but rather a long-term player in the crypto space.

These partnerships bring more than marketing muscle—they offer network effects, integration possibilities, and broader community exposure, which further solidify investor confidence and increase the likelihood of post-launch success.

The Ozak AI presale surpassing $2.3M in funds raised and selling over 800 million tokens is a clear signal that investors are recognizing the project’s potential. Its combination of AI-driven utility, community support, and strategic partnerships positions it for strong performance in 2025 and beyond.

For investors looking to enter a high-growth project with tangible utility, the current presale stage represents a unique opportunity to secure tokens at an early price point. With momentum building and the community rallying behind it, Ozak AI is proving that it is more than just another altcoin—it’s a future-ready crypto platform with the potential to deliver life-changing returns.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

For more, visit

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter: https://x.com/ozakagi

Contact Us:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Ozak AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b616086b-23e9-4bfe-b3dc-3ce0342c614e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/734b6b76-fab6-491a-9b39-32a6e8ca6759

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e41dd814-0d37-49ef-957e-57916e610f8e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/089f9693-a0aa-460e-9d3a-8d313c89cba3