Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 18 August 2025 – 22 August 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 34
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|22,910,000
|16.29
|373,257,400
|18 August 2025
|155,000
|18.23
|2,825,650
|19 August 2025
|155,000
|18.33
|2,841,150
|20 August 2025
|155,000
|18.41
|2,853,550
|21 August 2025
|150,000
|18.42
|2,763,000
|22 August 2025
|150,000
|18.60
|2,790,000
|Total, week number 34
|765,000
|18.40
|14,073,350
|Accumulated under the program
|23,675,000
|16.36
|387,330,750
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 27,920,696 own shares corresponding to 1.92 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
