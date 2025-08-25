Oculis Appoints Mark Kupersmith, M.D., and Sebastian Wolf, M.D., Ph.D., World-Renowned Neuro-Ophthalmology and Retina Experts, as Chief Medical Advisors

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mark Kupersmith, M.D. appointed as Chief Medical Advisor, Neuro-Ophthalmology, following positive Phase 2 ACUITY trial results with Privosegtor (OCS-05) in acute optic neuritis and initiation of multiple programs in neuro-ophthalmology

Sebastian Wolf, M.D., Ph.D. appointed as Chief Medical Advisor, Ophthalmology, following the material advancement in retina programs with recent enrollment completion of Phase 3 DIAMOND trials of OCS-01 eye drops in diabetic macular edema and positive Phase 2 ACUITY trial results with Privosegtor (OCS-05) in acute optic neuritis

Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointments of Mark Kupersmith, M.D. as Chief Medical Advisor, Neuro-Ophthalmology and Sebastian Wolf, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Advisor, Ophthalmology.

Over the past year, Oculis has achieved significant progress across its innovative and differentiated pipeline. The company completed enrollment in both Phase 3 DIAMOND trials with OCS-01 in diabetic macular edema. It also aligned with the U.S. FDA on the first-ever genotype-based development program in ophthalmology with Licaminlimab (OCS-02) to drive precision medicine in dry eye disease. In addition, Oculis announced positive topline results for Privosegtor (OCS-05) in acute optic neuritis, a pivotal step towards unlocking a new era of potential therapies targeting neuronal and axonal preservation and addressing a long-standing gap in neuro-protection.

Mark Kupersmith, M.D., as Chief Medical Advisor, Neuro-Ophthalmology, brings in depth scientific expertise in both ophthalmology and neurology and significant experience as a researcher and a clinician that will be critical to Oculis’ expansion into neuro-ophthalmology and beyond, especially given the significant advancement with Privosegtor (OCS-05) in acute optic neuritis.

The appointment of Sebastian Wolf, M.D., Ph.D., a distinguished global retina and imaging expert, as Chief Medical Advisor, Ophthalmology, comes during a period of laser-focused quality execution by Oculis of the late-stage Phase 3 DIAMOND program in diabetic macular edema, ahead of topline results expected in Q2 2026 and subsequent NDA filing planned in 2H 2026.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, stated: “I am honored that Mark Kupersmith and Sebastian Wolf are joining Oculis at such a crucial moment. Their scientific expertise and rigor, with Mark’s forty years of pioneering work in neuro-ophthalmology and Sebastian’s extensive experience in retina and imaging, will significantly contribute to the next phase of Oculis’ journey as a potential leader in ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology.”

Arshad Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, member of Oculis’ Board of Directors, Chair of Oculis’ Retina Scientific Advisory Board and DIAMOND trial Steering Committee, added: “Mark’s and Sebastian’s distinguished careers bring world-class clinical and scientific expertise to the Oculis leadership team. Their deep understanding of the pathophysiology behind optic nerve and retinal disorders, and as practicing clinicians, the profound unmet needs of patients, will complement well the existing team in place.”

Mark Kupersmith, M.D., Chief Medical Advisor, Neuro-Ophthalmology, added: “The ACUITY results of Privosegtor are compelling, showing for the very first time, in the same clinical trial, positive and consistent results with improvement of visual function combined with positive anatomical and biological measures of nerve cell preservation. I am highly motivated to work more closely with Oculis on the tremendous neuroprotective potential of Privosegtor as it could make a meaningful difference for patients suffering from various neuro-ophthalmic disorders.”

Sebastian Wolf, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Advisor, Ophthalmology, said: “I have partnered with Oculis for many years and, as the central reading center for the most recent OCS-01 and OCS-05 trials, had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the promising clinical potential of what could be the first eye drop to treat diabetic macular edema with OCS-01 and the first treatment for acute optic neuritis with OCS-05. As a retina specialist, I believe the development of OCS-01 as an effective topical therapy represents a significant potential paradigm shift, enabling early intervention and a new treatment option for patients not adequately responding to the current standard of care.”

Mark Kupersmith, M.D.

Mark Kupersmith is a renowned neuro-ophthalmologist, board-certified (USA) in both neurology and ophthalmology, with over 40 years of experience in patient care, consulting, and clinical research in neuro-ophthalmology. He is a strong advocate of evidence-based medicine for therapeutics and diagnostics and has built and directed (with a diverse team) a clinical trial research network, which conducted US and international studies.

Dr. Kupersmith helped design and conduct the ONTT, the first major treatment trial on optic neuritis and early intervention in early multiple sclerosis. He has focused research on acute optic nerve disorders and has pioneered investigations of optic neuritis using optical coherence tomography, visual fields, and MRI. These studies have focused on relating structure and function relationships and the mechanism of disease to evaluate new therapies. This has also led to the creation of a multi-institutional research group that uses multiple AI methods to investigate acute and swollen disorders of the optic nerve.

Dr. Kupersmith has authored more than 280 peer-reviewed publications, more than 340 abstracts at major scientific meetings, and numerous named lectureships and visiting professorships at scientific conferences/institutions in the USA, Canada, Britain, Belgium, Switzerland, Israel, Peru, and India. He is a fellow in the AAO, ARVO, AAN, NANOS, and was inducted into the ANA decades ago. His continued practice of medicine helps him guide his research and put research results in context for advancing patient care.

Sebastian Wolf, M.D., Ph.D.

Sebastian Wolf is Professor of Ophthalmology, Managing Director of the Bern Photographic Reading Center (BPRC), former Director and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology, Inselspital, University of Bern, Switzerland. He earned a PhD degree in biotechnical engineering from the Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule (RWTH) Aachen, Germany. Subsequently, he attended medical school at the RWTH Aachen, Germany. He passed his residency in Ophthalmology at the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Aachen. He did fellowships at the Schepens Eye Research Institute, Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA, and the Department of Ophthalmology at the RWTH Aachen. His major clinical and scientific interests are in medical and surgical retina.

Dr. Wolf has authored over 400 peer-reviewed publications, including Archives of Ophthalmology, AJO, BJO, Diabetes Care, IOVS, Ophthalmology, Retina, and Scientific Reports. He serves on the editorial board of various scientific journals including IOVS, European Journal of Ophthalmology, and Graefes Archives, and he has been Editor-in-Chief for Ophthalmologica.

He is a member of many professional organisations, including Deutsche and Schweizer Ophthalmologische Gesellschaft, ARVO, the Retina Society, ASRS, EURETINA, Club Jules Gonin, and the AAO. He has been appointed as ARVO Gold Fellow, he has served as General Secretary of the EURETINA (2010-2015) and as President EURETINA (2017-2019).

-ENDS-

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema; Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate in Phase 2 for acute optic neuritis, with potentially broad clinical applications in various neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a novel topical anti-TNFα in Phase 2, being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive personalized medicine in dry eye disease. Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contacts

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous

oculis@icrhealthcare.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the potential benefits of OCS-01, Privosegtor (OCS-05) and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), including patient impact and market opportunity; the potential of OCS-01 to transform the current treatment paradigm in diabetic macular edema as a non-invasive topical treatment option; the potential of Privosegtor (OCS-05) as a novel neuroprotective treatment for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophthalmic diseases; the initiation, timing, progress and results of Oculis’ clinical trials, including the progress of Oculis’ DIAMOND Phase 3 trials of OCS-01 eye drops in diabetic macular edema and the topline data readout from both Phase 3 trials expected in the second quarter of 2026; Oculis’ research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy, and future development plans; Oculis’ ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis’ control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis’ annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.