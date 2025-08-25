Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 15 August 2025
|99,500
|597.56
|59,457,510
|Monday, 18 August 2025
|2,000
|582.18
|1,164,360
|Tuesday, 19 August 2025
|1,500
|603.63
|905,445
|Wednesday, 20 August 2025
|1,500
|600.17
|900,255
|Thursday, 21 August 2025
|1,500
|597.75
|896,625
|Friday, 22 August 2025
|1,500
|599.08
|898,620
|In the period 18 August 2025 - 22 August 2025
|8,000
|595.66
|4,765,305
|Accumulated until 22 August 2025
|107,500
|597.42
|64,222,815
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,149,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.60% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
