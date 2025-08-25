Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2025

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

 

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

 

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 15 August 202599,500597.5659,457,510  
Monday, 18 August 20252,000582.181,164,360  
Tuesday, 19 August 20251,500603.63905,445  
Wednesday, 20 August 20251,500600.17900,255  
Thursday, 21 August 20251,500597.75896,625  
Friday, 22 August 20251,500599.08898,620  
In the period 18 August 2025 - 22 August 20258,000595.664,765,305  
Accumulated until 22 August 2025107,500597.4264,222,815  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,149,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.60% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

 

 

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

 

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

 

Attachments


Attachments

SBB2025 Week 34 2025-08-25 FBM25-40 SBB-w34 ENG

Recommended Reading