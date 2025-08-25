Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 15 August 2025 99,500 597.56 59,457,510 Monday, 18 August 2025 2,000 582.18 1,164,360 Tuesday, 19 August 2025 1,500 603.63 905,445 Wednesday, 20 August 2025 1,500 600.17 900,255 Thursday, 21 August 2025 1,500 597.75 896,625 Friday, 22 August 2025 1,500 599.08 898,620 In the period 18 August 2025 - 22 August 2025 8,000 595.66 4,765,305 Accumulated until 22 August 2025 107,500 597.42 64,222,815 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,149,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.60% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

