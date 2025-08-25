Screenless Display Market Size to Hit $23.70 Billion by 2032, at 24.59% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screenless Display Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Screenless Display Market size was valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.70 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.59% during 2025-2032.”

Localization of Supply Chains Accelerates Screenless Display Market Growth

Screenless display are rapidly becoming a serious growth market due to the advent of user interfaces such as AR, holography, projection, and the development of head-mounted and wearable devices that offer weightless and spatial visual interfaces with no physical display in sight. Important end-use sectors adopting such technology are consumer electronics, automotive heads-up displays (HUD), visualisation tools for healthcare and medical images. In, Portable and Energy-Efficient Solutions, Retinal Projection, and AR Wearables are Redefining Digital Engagement, Multitasking, Ergonomics, and Productivity. One of the high-impact market drivers is the localizing of supply chains, enabling regional display production for nearby manufacturers to reduce lead times, improve resiliency, and meet local content requirements. This trend continues to drive innovation in low-power, high-performance screenless technologies, and simultaneous global enterprise and consumer adoption.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Avegant

RealView Imaging Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Magic Leap Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Holoxica Ltd.

EON Reality Inc.

Leia Inc.

Sony Corporation

Sightful

Alphabet Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

MicroVision Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Dispelix

Mojo Vision

Himax Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Screenless Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 23.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.59% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology(Visual Image, Retinal Display, Synaptic Interface)

• By Application(Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Consumer Electronics, Others)

• By Display Type(Head-Up Display (HUD), Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Holographic Projection Kiosks, Implantable and Wearable Micro-Projectors)

• By End Use(Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

In 2024, the Visual Image segment held around 55% of the screenless display market, owing to its growing integration with AR/VR devices, HUDs, holographic projection and various other cost-effective and consumer-friendly solutions.

The Retinal Display segment is projected to grow the fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 31.47%, attributed to the specific need for ultra-immersive eye-projected displays for healthcare, military and next-generation wearables, assessed by Grand View Research. Maturity in micro-projection and eye-tracking technologies are improving accuracy, miniaturizing form-factors, and gaining traction in new-markets.

By Application

In 2024, the Augmented Reality segment held about 49% of the screenless display market, owing to high adoption rate of Augmented Reality in automotive HUDs, smart wearables and industrial applications, providing real-time interactive visual overlay on video or image of the real-world environment. The integration of AI & IoT with AR strengthens the functionality of the same and is leading to keeping AR ahead in the market.

The Virtual Reality segment is expected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 34%, With widespread use in gaming, simulation-based training, education and remote collaboration, and ongoing advancements in immersive content delivery and publishing, motion tracking, and spatial computing technologie

By Display Type

In 2024, the Head-Up Display (HUD) segment held around 43% of the screenless display market, driven by automotive and aviation adoption, enhancing safety and user experience by projecting key information in the line of sight.

The Implantable and Wearable Micro-Projectors segment is set to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 40.15%, due the ultra-light weight, hands-free and see-through display requirements for potential health-care, defense and consumer applications that are facilitated by miniaturization of electronics, low-power processing technology capabilities, and seamless integration of AR capabilities with the physical environment.

By End-Use

In 2024, the Automotive segment held about 39% of the screenless display market, owing to the extensive adoption of HUDs and AR systems for enhanced safety, navigation, and user experience. Autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and advanced infotainment systems are fueling growth.

The Consumer Electronics segment is projected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 36.59%, due to the increasing popularity of feeling the effect of AR/VR devices, smart wearables, and smartphones where miniaturization and wireless connection enhances adoption with tech-savvy users.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing, Europe Promising, LATAM & MEA Steady

In 2024, North America led the Screenless Display market with a 44% revenue share, attributed to huge investment in AR/VR, presence of tech giant clusters, early adoption in automotive, defense and consumer electronics segments, and high R&D and government support in advanced display solutions.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 26.53%, owing to rapid developments in technology, increasing investments in consumer electronics and automotive and favorable government initiatives.

Europe shows promising growth with adoption in automotive, healthcare, and aerospace, led by Germany, France, and the U.K. LATAM and MEA are experiencing steady uptake, fueled by digital adoption, infrastructure investments, and rising awareness of advanced screenless technologies, particularly in Brazil, UAE, and South Africa.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 Garmin's new sleep tracker with no display that slides onto your arm and measures heart rate using LED optical sensors, differentiating it from Whoop by its upper-arm placement.

