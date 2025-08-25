Agentic AI Market to Hit USD 107.28 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Enterprise Adoption, Multi-Agent Systems & SME AI Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agentic AI Market was valued at approximately USD 6.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to surge to USD 107.28 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 42.85% between 2025 and 2032.

This significant growth is driven by increasing enterprise adoption of autonomous AI systems capable of decision-making and task execution with minimal human intervention. Businesses are leveraging agentic AI to enhance operational efficiency, optimize workflows, and improve customer experiences. Additionally, rapid advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics, coupled with rising investments in AI-driven automation across sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, are fueling market expansion.





Download PDF Sample of Agentic AI Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7545

The U.S. Agentic AI Market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 28.33 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 42.49% from 2025 to 2032. Market growth is driven by increasing adoption of autonomous AI systems in enterprises, advancements in machine learning and NLP, and rising investments in AI-powered automation across sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google LLC

The AnyLogic Company

Ampcome Technologies Private Limited

UiPath Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Coupa Software Inc.

Zycus Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Agentic AI Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.23 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 107.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 42.85% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Ready-To-Deploy Agents, Build-Your-Own Agents)

• By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

• By Agent System (Single Agent, Multi Agent)

• By Agent Role (Customer Service and Virtual Assistants, Sales and Marketing, Human Resources, Legal and Compliance, Financial Services, Other Applications)

• By End Users (Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Automotive, Others)

If You Need Any Customization on Agentic AI Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7545

By Product Type, Ready-to-Deploy Agents Lead the Agentic AI Market in 2024, Driving Faster Deployment and Cost-Effective Automation Across Workflows

In 2024, ready-to-deploy agents held a 59% share of the Agentic AI market due to minimal implementation complexity and immediate workflow value. Enterprises prefer these plug-and-play solutions for rapid deployment, reduced technical barriers, and low reliance on in-house AI expertise, making them highly scalable for sectors like customer support, IT operations, and workflow automation.

By Organization Size, SMEs to Witness Fastest Growth in Agentic AI Market, Leveraging Affordable and Scalable AI Solutions

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.45% from 2025 to 2032, driven by democratized access to AI and low-code agentic platforms. These solutions help SMEs manage large-scale operations efficiently, optimize workforce capacity, and foster innovation, as affordable, scalable, and user-friendly AI tools enable rapid deployment and competitive advantage in their niches.

By Agent System, Multi-Agent Systems Lead Agentic AI Market in 2024, Poised for Rapid Growth with Scalable and Collaborative Capabilities

In 2024, multi-agent systems dominated the Agentic AI market with a 43.66% revenue share and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.22% from 2025 to 2032. Their ability to operate individually or collaboratively in dynamic environments enables scalable, efficient management of complex tasks. These systems are increasingly deployed in logistics, robotics, simulations, and enterprise automation, addressing the rising demand for coordinated, flexible, and next-generation autonomous operations across multiple industries.

By Agent Role, Customer Service and Virtual Assistants Lead Agentic AI Market in 2024, Driving 24/7 Support and Enhanced User Experiences

In 2024, customer service and virtual assistants held a 33% revenue share in the Agentic AI market. Businesses adopted agentic systems to automate complex queries, escalations, and cross-channel continuity, reducing human workload and response time. Key industries like telecom, e-commerce, and service sectors leveraged these high-ROI solutions for immediate, seamless communication, gaining competitive advantage.

By End Users, BFSI Sector Dominates Agentic AI Market in 2024, Driven by Automation Needs in Fraud Detection, Onboarding, and Risk Assessment

In 2024, the BFSI sector accounted for the largest revenue share of 26% in the Agentic AI market. High demand for automation in fraud detection, customer onboarding, and risk assessment, coupled with the need for precision, speed, compliance, and digital resilience, is accelerating the adoption of autonomous agents across banking, insurance, and investment operations.

North America Dominates Agentic AI Market in 2024, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America held a 38% revenue share in the Agentic AI market, supported by a robust AI ecosystem, presence of major tech companies, and early adoption in sectors like finance, healthcare, and defense. Strong R&D investment, government backing, and skilled workforce enable large-scale deployment of agentic systems for automation, decision support, and personalized enterprise experiences across the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45.20% between 2025 and 2032, driven by increasing digitalization and expanding AI infrastructure supported by government initiatives in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Strong demand stems from a large consumer base, dynamic tech startups, and rising AI investments across smart cities, manufacturing, and education, further accelerated by local innovation and cross-industry experimentation.

Buy Full Research Report on Agentic AI Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7545

Unique Selling Propositions (USP’s) of the Market:

USP 1 – Enterprise Adoption & Maturity Assessment

Helps clients benchmark their Agentic AI readiness against industry peers and prioritize adoption strategies for maximum ROI.

USP 2 – Multi-Agent System Use-Case Mapping

Provides clarity on high-impact applications across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, enabling targeted deployment.

USP 3 – Autonomous Decision-Making & Workflow Integration Analysis

Guides clients in integrating Agentic AI into existing processes to enhance operational efficiency and reduce human intervention.

USP 4 – Vendor Differentiation & Capability Scorecard

Aids in vendor selection by comparing proprietary frameworks, scalability, customization options, and AI governance practices.

USP 5 – Regulatory & Ethical Compliance Framework

Helps clients implement Agentic AI responsibly while adhering to emerging AI regulations and ethical guidelines.

USP 6 – ROI & Productivity Impact Modelling

Shows tangible benefits such as cost savings, improved accuracy, faster decision-making, and enhanced customer experiences.

USP 7 – Future Trends & Innovation Outlook

Prepares clients for next-gen autonomous AI systems, including adaptive learning agents, multi-agent collaboration, and AI-driven strategy optimization.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.