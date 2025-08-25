Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Appoints Andrew Wiederhorn as Chairman of the Board

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (“Twin Hospitality”) (Nasdaq: TWNP), the parent company of Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones, today announces the appointment of Andrew (Andy) Wiederhorn as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) served as the parent company that executed the strategic spin-out of Twin Hospitality Group earlier this year, separating its Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurant brands into Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Mr. Wiederhorn, the founder of FAT Brands and Chairman of the Board since 2023, played an integral role in the spin-out transaction.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman of Twin Hospitality Group during such an exciting time in the Company’s journey,” said Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman of Twin Hospitality Group. “The leadership team is executing with discipline by streamlining operations, enhancing the guest experience, and positioning the business for sustained growth. I am eager to collaborate with our leadership team and Board of Directors to drive strong returns for our shareholders.”

For more information on Twin Hospitality Group, visit https://ir.twinpeaksrestaurant.com/.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands. For more information, visit https://ir.twinpeaksrestaurant.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of management concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that are filed from time to time by Twin Hospitality Group Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Registration Statement on Form 10 and reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

