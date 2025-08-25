Disposable Syringes Market Size to Reach USD 29.06 Billion by 2032 | Rising Demand for Safety Syringes and Infection Prevention – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable Syringes Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Disposable Syringes Market was valued at USD 14.7 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.06 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The U.S. market stood at USD 3.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.07 billion by 2032, maintaining a CAGR of 7.70%.

The growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for safe, sterile, and single-use medical devices amid the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an expanding geriatric population, and stricter infection-prevention protocols across healthcare settings.





Market Overview

Disposable syringes are among the most widely used medical devices, providing critical safety and hygiene benefits in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and home healthcare. With heightened awareness about blood-borne infections and the necessity of compliance with CDC, FDA, and WHO guidelines, healthcare institutions are rapidly adopting single-use syringes.

The U.S. leads global adoption due to advanced healthcare systems, higher surgical procedure volumes, and government-backed vaccination campaigns. The demand is further supported by ongoing innovations in syringe design—such as auto-disable and safety syringes—intended to reduce needlestick injuries and promote patient safety.

Segment Analysis

Conventional Syringes and Hospitals Dominate the Disposable Syringes Market, While Safety Syringes and Homecare Emerge as Fastest-Growing Segments

By Syringe Type

In 2023, conventional syringes dominated the Disposable Syringes Market with a revenue share of 54%. Moreover, their cost-effectiveness, in addition to their simple application under both clinical and home care conditions, further supports this dominance. Nonetheless, safety syringes and prefilled still/injection systems are fast emerging segments owing to their inherent safety features and convenience in self-administration, converting into the fastest-growing slice of the Disposable Syringes Market.

By End-Use

In 2023, hospitals emerged as the largest end-use segment for the Disposable Syringes Market, accounting for approximately 51% of revenue share. The dominance of this is due to the high number of inpatient and outpatient procedures that require injections or fluid aspiration in hospital settings. On the other hand, home healthcare and clinics are one of the rapidly expanding end-use sectors propelled by the decentralized care shift and self-administration trend, extending the original disposable syringes market coverage beyond hospital channels.

Regional Insights

North America Leads the Disposable Syringes Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Growth Engine

In 2023, the North American region dominated the Disposable Syringes Market with 38% of the global market share. This leadership has advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased sensitivity towards infection control, and a favourable regulatory push for single-use medical devices. In the U.S., high rates of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer require regular injectable treatments. This market leadership is reinforced by regional investment in syringe safety and domestic manufacturing. North America holds the prime position in the Disposable Syringes Market due to strong public health concerns, sophisticated distribution networks, and stringent safety regulations.

The Asia-Pacific region was the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Growth is driven by rapid urbanization, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and government-backed immunization programs in countries such as India and China. Increasing essentially disposable money, greater capability to get entry to primary care, and public health initiatives with the aid of using the masses vaccination rollouts have particularly considerably multiplied the demand for disposable syringes. Depth of market penetration is also aided by an expanded manufacturing base and product innovation in-country. Collectively, these factors set the region up as a high-growth engine for the Disposable Syringes Market, where growth would certainly be more rapid than that seen in the mature markets.

Statistical Insights and Trends

Globally, over 20 billion disposable syringes were used in 2023, with the U.S. accounting for nearly 15% of global consumption.

The average cost per syringe is projected to decline by 18% by 2030 due to mass-scale production and material efficiency improvements.

Adoption of safety syringes is expected to rise from 28% in 2023 to 60% by 2032, particularly in North America and Europe.

Key Disposable Syringes Companies Profiled in the Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Plastipak, BD SafetyGlide)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Omnifix, Injekt)

Terumo Corporation (Neolus, SurGuard)

Nipro Corporation (Nipro Syringe, Nipro SafeTouch)

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. (Dispo Van, Kojak Selinge)

Smiths Medical (Jelco Hypodermic Syringes, Medfusion)

Cardinal Health (Monoject, Magellan)

Gerresheimer AG (Gx RTF Syringes, Gx InnoSafe)

SCHOTT AG (SCHOTT TopPac, SCHOTT syriQ)

Weigao Group (Weigao Disposable Syringes, Safety Syringes)

Disposable Syringes Market Report Scope

By Syringe Type

Safety Syringes

Retractable Safety Syringes

Non-retractable Safety Syringes

Conventional Syringes

By End-use

Hospital

Outpatient Facilities

Research & Manufacturing

Disposable Syringes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

