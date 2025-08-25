LNG Bunkering Market Size to Hit USD 10.44 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LNG Bunkering Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.62 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.44 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5% from 2025 to 2032. Stringent environmental regulations set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce ship emissions, coupled with the rising adoption of cleaner and greener fuels, are propelling the growth of the LNG bunkering market. The market is projected to experience strong growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for low-emission marine fuels and ongoing efforts to expand LNG bunkering infrastructure at key global ports

Global LNG Bunkering Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global LNG bunkering market size is projected to grow nearly 6.5X during the forecast period, reaching USD 10.44 Bn by 2032, up from USD 1.62 Bn in 2025.

Global LNG bunkering demand is expected to rise at a prolific CAGR of 30.5% between 2025 and 2032.

Based on product type, ship-to-ship category is set to account for over two-fifths of the global LNG bunkering market share by 2025.

Cargo fleet is poised to remain the most lucrative application for LNG bunkering, accounting for a market revenue share of 36.8% in 2025.

Europe, with an estimated market share of 40.8% in 2025, is expected to dominate the global market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to become a hotbed for LNG bunkering companies during the assessment period.

Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest LNG bunkering market analysis outlines major factors spurring industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the enforcement of stringent environmental regulations.

Implementation of international and national regulations is compelling the shipping industry to reduce emissions. For instance, International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) IMO 2020 Sulfur Cap mandate limits sulfur content in marine fuels.

These regulations are expected to create a conducive environment for the LNG bunkering market growth. LNG, courtesy of its lower sulfur and nitrogen oxide emissions, offers a cleaner alternative to traditional marine fuels. It helps shipping companies comply with strict environmental standards.

High Infrastructure Costs and Adoption of Alternative Fuels Limiting Market Growth

The global LNG bunkering market outlook looks bright due to exponential growth in maritime trade and implementation of stringent environmental regulations. However, high cost of establishing LNG bunkering terminals as well as specialized ships and storage tanks could constrain growth during the assessment period.

There is also a rising interest in alternative fuels like ammonia, hydrogen, and biofuels. This could dampen overall LNG bunkering market demand during the forthcoming period.

Expansion of LNG Bunkering Infrastructure Creating Growth Opportunities

Huge investments are being made in LNG bunkering facilities worldwide. For instance, the Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP), a joint venture between Pilot LNG and Seapath Group, has received final authorizations from the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for construction.

This $300 million project is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2027. It will likely produce up to 720,000 gallons of LNG per day, making it the first dedicated marine LNG bunker port on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The rise in LNG bunkering projects like GLBP is expected to create a plethora of growth opportunities for LNG bunkering companies.

Emerging LNG Bunkering Market Trends

Growing adoption of LNG-powered vessels is a key growth-shaping trend in the LNG bunkering market. The number of LNG-fueled ships is increasing significantly the maritime industry seeks to reduce carbon emissions as well as comply with international environmental regulations.

Governments across nations like the United States are implementing policies as well as providing incentives to promote LNG use as a marine fuel. This is expected to bode well for the target market during the projection period.

Advancements in LNG bunkering technologies, such as ship-to-ship and truck-to-ship transfer methods, are enhancing efficiency and safety of LNG fueling operations. These innovations are likely to make more ship owners use LNG, which could help the market grow.

Analyst’s View

“The global LNG bunkering industry is set for robust growth, owing to implementation of strict environmental regulations, expansion of LNG bunkering infrastructure, growing adoption of LNG-powered vessels, and advancements in LNG bunkering technologies,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the LNG Bunkering Market

Event Description and Impact IMO Net-Zero Framework and GHG Reduction Targets Description: In April 2025, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) approved a legally binding Net-Zero Framework, marking a significant step towards decarbonizing global shipping. Impact: This is expected to increased demand for cleaner fuels like LNG as well as expand LNG bunkering infrastructure. Expansion of U.S. LNG Export Capacity Description: In 2025, the U.S. is set to add 49.5 MTPA of LNG export capacity, accounting for 62% of new global capacity. Impact: New export facilities will increase global LNG availability as well as lower bunkering fuel costs. Technological Advancements in LNG Bunkering Systems Description: Innovations such as Ship-to-Ship (STS) LNG transfer solutions are transforming LNG bunkering operations. Impact: These innovations will reduce infrastructure requirements and enable LNG bunkering in previously inaccessible ports.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the LNG bunkering market report:

Korea Gas Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

ENGIE SA

Gasum Oy

Total S.A.

Skangas AS

Crowley Maritime Corporation

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG

Fjord Line AS

Statoil ASA

Gazpromillioneft Marine Bunker LLC

Eagle LNG Partners

Titan LNG BV

Gasnor AS

Naturgy Energy Group SA

EVOL LNG Pty Ltd.

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Transgas Inc.

Polskie LNG S.A.

Key Developments

In July 2025, TotalEnergies collaborated with CMA CGM Group to launch a LNG bunkering joint venture. This partnership aims to speed up maritime decarbonization by providing LNG as a marine fuel.

In March 2025, Anglo-Eastern inaugurated a new state-of-the-art LNG/Ammonia bunkering station skid at its Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy (AEMA) in Karjat, Mumbai. The facility will provide hands-on training in the safe and efficient fueling of LNG- and ammonia-powered vessels.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Portable Tanks

Ship-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Truck-to-Ship

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Container Fleet

Tanker Fleet

Cargo Fleet

Ferries

Inland Vessels

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



