Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size to Reach USD 191.45 Billion by 2034, Driven by Functional Foods and Wellness Trends

The global nutraceutical ingredients market size stood at USD 88.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise form USD 95.77 billion in 2025 to around USD 191.45 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 to 2034.

The market is growing significantly due to high demand for functional and fortified foods, driven by the growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers of different age groups.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Overview

The nutraceutical ingredients market involves manufacturing, formulating, and selling bioactive compounds and functional ingredient used in products and food options that are beyond basic nutrition. Such ingredients are useful in the manufacturing of functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, fortified products, and personal care applications. Nutraceutical ingredients consist of essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, probiotics, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and various other essential ingredients. The essential requirements are derived from natural or plant-based sources or are even produced synthetically.

Key Highlights of the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

By region, Asia Pacific led the global market in 2024, commanding the largest share of 37%, thanks to its unique geography, cultural practices, and dietary habits.

, Asia Pacific led the global market in 2024, commanding the largest share of 37%, thanks to its unique geography, cultural practices, and dietary habits. By region , North America is projected to experience significant growth from 2025 to 2034, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses.

, North America is projected to experience significant growth from 2025 to 2034, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses. By ingredient type , proteins and amino acids held the largest market share of 28% in 2024, as awareness of the importance of protein intake continues to increase among consumers.

, proteins and amino acids held the largest market share of 28% in 2024, as awareness of the importance of protein intake continues to increase among consumers. By ingredient type , the probiotics segment is expected to grow at a strong pace from 2025 to 2034, driven by the growing recognition of gut health’s connection to overall well-being.

, the probiotics segment is expected to grow at a strong pace from 2025 to 2034, driven by the growing recognition of gut health’s connection to overall well-being. By form , dry and powder ingredients accounted for the largest market share of 72% in 2024, thanks to their convenience, stability, and versatility in various formulations.

, dry and powder ingredients accounted for the largest market share of 72% in 2024, thanks to their convenience, stability, and versatility in various formulations. By form , the liquid segment is expected to grow significantly from 2025 to 2034, fueled by the increasing popularity of functional beverages that are easy to consume and provide health benefits.

, the liquid segment is expected to grow significantly from 2025 to 2034, fueled by the increasing popularity of functional beverages that are easy to consume and provide health benefits. By source , plant-based ingredients dominated the market with a 40% share in 2024, as consumers continue to prioritize natural and organic products.

, plant-based ingredients dominated the market with a 40% share in 2024, as consumers continue to prioritize natural and organic products. By source , microbial-based ingredients are expected to see significant growth over the next decade, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable, natural, and easy-to-understand ingredients.

, microbial-based ingredients are expected to see significant growth over the next decade, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable, natural, and easy-to-understand ingredients. By application , dietary supplements held the largest share of 38% in 2024, fueled by growing health awareness, an aging population, and rising disposable income in emerging markets.

, dietary supplements held the largest share of 38% in 2024, fueled by growing health awareness, an aging population, and rising disposable income in emerging markets. By application , the functional beverages segment is expected to see steady growth from 2025 to 2034, driven by the increasing demand for healthy, functional drinks.

, the functional beverages segment is expected to see steady growth from 2025 to 2034, driven by the increasing demand for healthy, functional drinks. By end-use industry , food and beverage manufacturers held the largest market share of 45% in 2024, influenced by the rising focus on health and wellness trends.

, food and beverage manufacturers held the largest market share of 45% in 2024, influenced by the rising focus on health and wellness trends. By end-use industry , the personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to experience significant growth from 2025 to 2034, driven by a growing emphasis on health and wellness, as well as the demand for multifunctional ingredients that deliver both effectiveness and protection.

, the personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to experience significant growth from 2025 to 2034, driven by a growing emphasis on health and wellness, as well as the demand for multifunctional ingredients that deliver both effectiveness and protection. By distribution channel , direct sales to manufacturers dominated the market with a 60% share in 2024, offering the benefit of eliminating intermediaries and providing more tailored solutions for producers.

, direct sales to manufacturers dominated the market with a 60% share in 2024, offering the benefit of eliminating intermediaries and providing more tailored solutions for producers. By distribution channel, online B2B platforms are expected to see significant growth over the projected period, thanks to the ease of access to a wide range of products and the convenience of shopping online.

New Trends in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Rise in demand for plant-based bioactive ingredients for people shifting towards plant-based products has helped the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

High demand for personalized nutrition , with the help of progressing genomics and biotechnology , is also helping the growth of the market.

, with the help of progressing genomics and , is also helping the growth of the market. Transparency and sustainability regarding the use of ingredients and manufacturing methods, further fueling clean-label products demand, are also helping the growth of the market.

High demand for functional and nutritional snacks, beverages, protein bar, and other similar snacks is also fueling the market’s growth to avoid additional intake of nutritional pills or supplements.

How has AI benefited the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

Artificial intelligence has greatly benefited the nutraceutical ingredients sector due to growing innovation, increasing product personalization, and ushering in advances in supply chain efficiency. Machine learning models are being deployed to comb through large clinical datasets and identify the most efficient dosages and combinations of ingredients for benefits toward digestion, cognitive health, and overall wellness. This has helped manufacturers develop better formulations, which are now highly customizable. In quality control, AI-powered sensors and predictive analytics detect impurities, verify ingredient authenticity, and ensure compliance with strict regulatory standards, safeguarding product integrity. On the business side, AI-driven demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and dynamic pricing are helping companies reduce costs and minimize supply chain disruptions. AI-based marketing is also entering the nutraceutical space, with brands now looking into consumer association with several ingredients and are designing campaigns targeted at specific demographics such as athletes, elders, or fitness enthusiasts.

In June 2025, Smartcore, the digital marketing provider for exhibitors at Vitafoods Europe and Fi Europe, launched Smartcore Lead Insights. The AI-powered lead intelligence platform is designed to support smart sales and marketing of ingredients and products in the B2B food and nutraceutical industry.



Recent Developments in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

In July 2025, Zeus Hygia raised $2.5 million in funding from NABVENTURES, a venture capital firm from NABARD. The funding will help to fuel the company's growth capital for the next phase of innovation and international expansion.

In March 2025, FreislandCampina Ingredients launches its heat-stable whey protein solution, Nutri Whey ProHeat, in the nutraceutical market. The whey protein ingredient is suitable for RTD functional beverages.

Market Dynamics

Focus on Health and Nutrition Propelling Current Growth

Increasing awareness about health and nutrition is a key factor for the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market. Hence, it further leads to fueling the demand for functional foods and ingredients, aiding the market’s growth. The rising population of aged people is another major factor in the development of the market. Such ingredients are essential for their overall well-being and to allow such people to carry out their routine functions smoothly without any hassle. Availability of such ingredients and bioactive products on various platforms is also helping the growth of the market.

Restraint

High Costs of Raw Materials Affecting the Growth of the Market

Nutraceutical ingredients made from plant-derived sources require higher production costs. Such ingredients and products are manufactured for vegans or for consumers who have shifted to plant-based diets, or even for those who are in search of functional or fortified foods. Hence, the high cost issue is one of the major restraints for the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

Opportunity

Emerging Markets Provide a Huge Opportunity for Growth of the Nutraceuticals Sector

Emerging markets comprising youthful and experimental consumers and consumers with rising disposable incomes are driving market growth. Such consumers are always in search of food products with essential nutrients, while maintaining high taste quality. Hence, such a population aids the growth of the market. Growing awareness about health and wellness is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Led the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market in 2024

Asia Pacific led the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2024 due to the availability of natural foods and fruits in the region, due as its geography and culture. High awareness about health and nutrition is another major factor for the growth of the market for nutraceutical ingredients in the region. Increasing mortality rate, prevalence of chronic disorders, and various other health issues are also some of the major concerns fueling the growth of the market in the region.

North America Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to rising chronic illnesses, rising awareness about health and wellness, and enhanced awareness about the benefits of consuming nutraceuticals for health and wellness. It helps to inspire other regions globally for the consumption of nutraceuticals, further fueling the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market. The consumers of the region prefer low-calorie foods and products, hence low-calorie nutraceutical variants are aiding the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8% Market Size in 2024 USD 88.68 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 95.77 billion Market Size by 2034 USD 191.45 billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

Ingredient Type Analysis

The proteins and amino acids segment led the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2024 due to its high demand by health-conscious consumers and those working out regularly. Such ingredients are essential for muscle recovery, improved metabolism, and endurance. High demand for functional foods consisting of amino acids such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine also aided the market’s growth. Lifestyle changes, dietary preferences, and high awareness regarding health and nutrition also aided the growth of the market in 2024.

The probiotics segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR for the forecast period in the nutraceutical ingredients market, driven by increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy gut for overall health and well-being. Studies also reveal that the proper functioning of the gut microbiome supports digestive health and is also essential for immunity and mental clarity. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Form Analysis

The dry/powder segment led the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2024 due to its beneficial factors, such as convenience, ease of handling, stability, and its capacity to blend in different formulations. Recent innovations, such as enzyme-assisted extraction, helpful for efficient isolation of bioactive compounds and spray drying for producing high-stability fine powders, also assisted in the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients industry in 2024.

The liquid segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to the high demand for such forms, as it is convenient, easy to consume, easy to blend, and further fuels the high demand for functional drinks as well. Such forms of beverages are easy to tailor as per one’s health preferences, and they also provide easy bioavailability. Functional beverages such as kefir water, probiotic beverages, yoghurt-based drinks, and various other similar beverages help the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

Source Analysis

The plant-based segment led the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand for organic and plant-based nutraceutical bioactive products, driving market growth. Plant-based ingredients such as ginger, turmeric, spirulina, and matcha are some of the popular and trending ingredients these days, highly consumed by the majority of the population for their health benefits, which are helpful for the market’s growth.

The microbial segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period as it enhances the nutritional quality of functional foods and products through fermentation and advanced microbial technology. The segment is also essential for the dairy and plant-based food and beverages segment, as they are the preferred choices of vegans and plant-based diet followers. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period, aiding the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients space.

Application Analysis

The dietary supplements segment dominated the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2024 due to multiple factors driving market growth, such as a rising aging population, a growing health-conscious population, and rising awareness about the link between health and nutrition. Rising disposable income, further fueling the demand for nutritional and functional food and beverages, further aids the growth of the market. High demand for supplements that boost immunity, improve overall health, and support mental health is also a major factor for the growth of the market.

The functional beverages segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as they are full of essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutrients. Energy drinks, vitamin-infused waters, and other similar functional beverages are high in demand, further boosting the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Such drinks are not just useful for hydration but are also useful for providing nourishing elements to the body; hence, the segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

End-Use Industry Analysis

The food and beverage segment dominated the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand for functional food and beverages by consumers from different age groups. Such foods and drinks are infused with essential nutrients and vital components essential for the body. Hence, the segment led the market in 2024. The manufacturers of such products ensure they maintain the taste palate of such foods and drinks, while also meeting the nutritional requirements of an individual. Hence, the segment aided in the market’s growth in 2024.

The personal care and cosmetics manufacturers segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the side effects of synthetic products. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period. It further fuels the demand for natural products made from plant-based or natural ingredients.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The direct sales to manufacturers segment led the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2024, as direct sales eliminate the need for paying extra commission to wholesalers, retailers, or distributors, which helps to lower the overall expense incurred during the whole procedure. Direct communication is also essential for producers to express their needs and preferences for the manufacturing of tailored products according to consumers' needs, further fueling the growth of the market.

The online B2B platform is expected to grow in the foreseeable period as it allows manufacturers to shop for their required ingredients easily online without the need to physically visit the suppliers in person. The growth of e-commerce platforms is further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Prominent Companies in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

GlaxoSmithKline

Danone

Amway

Procter & Gamble

Abbott

PepsiCo

Archer Daniels Midland

Kraft Heinz Company

Kellogg’s

Aker Biomarine

Cargill Inc.

Nestle

Johnson & Johnson

DSM

BASF

General Mills

Segment Covered in the Report

By Ingredient Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Plant Extracts (herbal, botanical bioactives)

Specialty Fibers & Carbohydrates

Others (carotenoids, choline, etc.)



By Form

Dry/Powder Ingredients

Liquid Ingredients

By Source

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Microbial-Based

Synthetic

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Infant & Maternal Nutrition

Personal Care & Cosmeceuticals



By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Dietary Supplement Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Personal Care & Cosmetics Manufacturers

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales to Manufacturers

Ingredient Distributors

Online B2B Platforms



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

