Lone Wolf Launches Inkless, Disrupting Legacy E-Signature Market with Transparency and API-First Approach

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies, North America's leader in residential real estate software serving over 1.5 million professionals, today announced the launch of Inkless, a standalone API-first e-signature platform powered by Lone Wolf's enterprise infrastructure. Built on the battle-tested Authentisign engine that processes over 40 million envelopes annually, Inkless directly challenges the onerous contract structures employed by legacy providers while delivering transparent pricing, contract-free implementation, and complete developer control.

"Inkless is the culmination of everything we've learned from decades of powering one of the most trusted e-signature solutions in real estate," said Aaron Kardell, GM of Innovation and Partnerships at Lone Wolf. "We saw a clear gap in the market across industries for a solution that combines scale, simplicity, and flexibility that works for both fast-growing startups and global platforms. Whether you're sending 10 documents or 10,000, you get the same powerful capabilities from day one with no feature gates and no tier restrictions. We're seeing immediate interest from businesses in e-signature-dependent industries who are taking a critical eye to the contracts they have with their current e-signature providers. No matter what the volume of envelopes a company is sending annually, we can save them a significant amount of money while delivering them a more flexible and growth-oriented billing structure."

Addressing Critical Market Frustrations

Inkless solves three pain points that have emerged as digital signature adoption has matured beyond pandemic-driven necessity:

Contract Complexity: Inkless publishes pricing transparently at https://signinkless.com/pricing/ and eliminates seat minimums and mandatory volume requirements. With simple usage-based pricing, companies can pay for only what they use or commit to a minimum volume to unlock lower per-envelope rates. No matter what tier a company chooses, they will see a 40-60% cost savings compared to established players. Additionally, companies pay only for completed envelopes rather than the number of envelopes they send, so they only pay when they receive value from the system.

Inkless publishes pricing transparently at and eliminates seat minimums and mandatory volume requirements. With simple usage-based pricing, companies can pay for only what they use or commit to a minimum volume to unlock lower per-envelope rates. No matter what tier a company chooses, they will see a 40-60% cost savings compared to established players. Additionally, companies pay only for completed envelopes rather than the number of envelopes they send, so they only pay when they receive value from the system. Integration Friction: Full REST API access, signing, templating, and webhooks are included at every tier, plus instant sandbox access requiring no credit card. Development teams can embed legally compliant workflows directly into their products without traditional workflow disruptions.

Full REST API access, signing, templating, and webhooks are included at every tier, plus instant sandbox access requiring no credit card. Development teams can embed legally compliant workflows directly into their products without traditional workflow disruptions. Brand Control: White-label customization gives companies complete control over the signing experience, eliminating the branded redirects and rigid interfaces that compromise user experience in legacy platforms.



When evaluating e-signature APIs, startups and tech leaders have traditionally faced competitors' feature-gated enterprise contracts or enterprise-only API access. Inkless provides full API capabilities with month-to-month flexibility and no minimum commitments while addressing the gap between rigid enterprise solutions and developer needs.

Enterprise Security with Developer Flexibility

Built on Authentisign's enterprise-grade compliance (ESIGN and UETA), Inkless delivers AES-256 encryption, comprehensive audit trails, tamper-evident logs, and multi-factor authentication. Unlike competitors that gate core API features behind enterprise tiers, Inkless provides full signing, templating, and webhook capabilities from day one across all plans.

Early implementation partners are integrating Inkless into insurance technology platforms, legal practice management systems, and enterprise software applications where seamless signing workflows are essential to user experience.

Availability

Companies can request instant sandbox access at https://signinkless.com/ to begin integration immediately, without sales calls or contract negotiations.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, Inc. is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With 36 years of industry experience, Lone Wolf provides cloud solutions for agents, teams, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations. The company's Foundation platform offers the entire real estate industry integrated tools to amaze clients, build business, and improve profits—from leads to contacts to transactions to back office to analytics—all in one secure, compliant platform. Lone Wolf's headquarters are in Dallas, TX.

About Inkless

Inkless is a standalone, developer-first e-signature platform powered by Lone Wolf's proven Authentisign infrastructure. Operating independently while leveraging enterprise-scale reliability, Inkless offers full compliance with ESIGN and UETA, transparent usage-based pricing, and seamless integration capabilities—making it ideal for businesses embedding e-signatures into their software stack without contract constraints.

Media Contact:

Molly McKinley

molly@redtailcreative.com

919.423.4088