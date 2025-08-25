Heilind Features Molex’s Flexible Premo-Flex Jumpers for Space-Constrained Interconnect Designs

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molex Premo-Flex Round Flat Cable Jumpers offer a thinner, round-form alternative to traditional flat flexible cables (FFCs), allowing tighter pitch spacing and simplified cable routing in space-constrained environments. Available in 1.00 mm pitch and 30 AWG, these jumpers feature excellent flexibility and signal integrity—making them ideal for compact consumer electronics, industrial controls, and medical devices.

Complementing the round variant, Molex Premo-Flex Hot Bar Solder FFC Jumpers are designed specifically for use in hot bar soldering processes. These jumpers feature polyimide-reinforced bond areas for robust heat resistance and reliable solder joints. Engineered for durability and precision, the Hot Bar Solder FFCs are available in 0.50 mm and 1.00 mm pitch options and support configurations of 4 to 30 circuits, with 90° and 180° orientations.

Both jumper types are RoHS compliant and available in multiple configurations. The flexible design, robust material construction, and customization capabilities make them well-suited for a wide range of board-to-board, board-to-display, and component-to-component applications.

“Molex’s Premo-Flex jumpers offer exceptional flexibility, thermal performance, and customization,” said Sal Baldo, NA Director of Supplier Relations at Heilind Electronics. “By offering both Round Flat and Hot Bar Solder variants, Heilind ensures our customers have the right interconnects for complex and space-sensitive designs.”

As an authorized distributor of Molex, Heilind Electronics offers a comprehensive selection of Premo-Flex products backed by deep inventory, technical support, and customized supply chain solutions. The addition of these jumper options enhances Heilind’s ability to support high-density, flexible interconnects across multiple markets including industrial, consumer, medical, and telecom.

To learn more about the Molex Flexible Premo-Flex Jumpers, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5dd45fa-02da-4d25-b457-4e14f5f06ef3