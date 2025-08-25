Cell Cryopreservation Market Size to Expand USD 77.52 Bn by 21.05% CAGR till 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, reports that the global cell cryopreservation market reached USD 11.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to approximately USD 77.52 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 21.05%.

The growth is driven by the increasing demand for personalized therapy, rising infertility rates, regenerative medicine, and technological advancement fuel the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the cell cryopreservation market share by 41%.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the consumables segment dominated the cell cryopreservation market in 2023.

By product, the freezing media segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR in the cell cryopreservation market during the forecast period of 2024-2034.

By application, the stem cells segment held the major share of the cell cryopreservation market in 2023.

By application, the oocytes and embryonic cells segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the cell cryopreservation market during the predicted timeframe.

By end-use, the IVF clinics segment held the largest share of the cell cryopreservation market in 2023.

By end-use, the biobanks segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR in the cell cryopreservation market during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Preserving living cells and tissues at extremely low temperatures, typically with liquid nitrogen (-196°C), is known as cryopreservation. This method allows for long-term storage of biological materials, preventing them from degrading and maintaining their function. To protect cells from damage during freezing and thawing, chemicals like DMSO or glycerol are added to the cell suspension. These chemicals help reduce ice crystal formation. Cells are then cooled at a controlled rate, usually with a programmable freezer or specialized container, to minimize damage. Once frozen, cells are stored in liquid nitrogen for long-term preservation. When needed, cells are quickly thawed to reduce exposure to potentially damaging conditions.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Cell Cryopreservation Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for personalized therapy and regenerative medicine, which are tailored according to the individual patients which making cryopreservation crucial, fueling the growth of the market. The rising infertility rates, which demand egg and sperm cryopreservation, also influence the demand for the market, driving growth. The technological advancement, like improved cryopreservation techniques and enhanced cell storage and thawing this leads to better and efficient treatment outcomes, fueling the growth and expansion of the market. Other key drivers are rising chronic diseases, government initiatives, organ transplantation, and clinical trials.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Cell Cryopreservation Market?

Stem Cell Banking And Regenerative Medicine

The increasing use of stem cells in the treatment of various diseases is a growing trend used in regenerative medicine and therapies.



Fertility Preservation

The growing demand for reproductive use is a growing trend that contributes to the growth of the market.



Biobanking Initiatives

Investments in large-scale biorepositories fuel the growth and demand for the market.



Automation In Cryopreservation

Integration of automation in the system for enhancing efficiency, sample security, and accuracy fuels the growth of the market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Cell Cryopreservation Market?

The key challenge that hinders the growth of the market are cryoinjury and cell damage, compatibility and standardization, long-term storage limitation, regulatory compliance, cost and accessibility, ethical and legal considerations, high initial and operational costs, and market competition limit the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Cell Cryopreservation Market in 2024?

The North America growth of the cell cryopreservation market is driven by 41% share. The high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region fuels the growth of the market. The other key growth drivers of the market in the region are advanced healthcare infrastructure, research and development investments, government initiatives, rising adoption of personalized medicine, and increased demand for regenerative medicine boost the growth of the market in the region. The key players like BioLife Solutions, Corning, and Thermo Fisher Scientific play a crucial role in the growth and expansion of the market.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Cell Cryopreservation Market In 2024?

The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific is driven by various factors, like A growing population, rising healthcare costs, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are major growth drivers. The major drivers are the government support and initiatives for the promotion of biotechnology and life sciences research contribute to the growth of the market. The key players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, and Lonza Group Ltd. also play a significant role in the growth, though innovation and cell therapy solutions further fuel the growth and expansion of the market.

Segmental Insights

By product,

Which Product Segment Dominated The Cell Cryopreservation Market In 2024?

The consumables segment dominated the cell cryopreservation market in 2023. Consumables play a crucial role in the cell cryopreservation market as they are required for routine storage and preservation processes. These include cryovials, cryobags, pipettes, and related supplies that ensure sterile handling and safe freezing of biological materials. Their consistent demand from research institutes, biobanks, and IVF clinics drives their growth, as they are indispensable for maintaining sample quality across multiple applications.

The freezing media segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR in the cell cryopreservation market during the forecast period of 2024-2034. Freezing media is a vital product segment, formulated to protect cells, tissues, and reproductive materials from damage during ultra-low temperature storage. These specialized media typically contain cryoprotectants that minimize ice crystal formation and preserve cell integrity. Increasing adoption of freezing media in stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and fertility treatments highlights their essential role in ensuring higher cell survival rates post-thaw.

By application,

How Did Stem Cells Segment Dominate The Cell Cryopreservation Market In 2024?

The stem cells segment held the major share of the cell cryopreservation market in 2023. Stem cells are a primary application area for cell cryopreservation, given their importance in regenerative medicine, personalized therapies, and drug discovery. Effective freezing and long-term storage of stem cells are crucial to maintaining their viability and therapeutic potential. Growing investments in stem cell banking and the rising use of stem cells in advanced clinical research further enhance demand within this segment.

The oocytes and embryonic cells segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the cell cryopreservation market during the predicted timeframe. Oocytes and embryonic cells represent a significant application segment, driven by the rising prevalence of fertility treatments and IVF procedures. Cryopreservation enables the long-term storage of reproductive cells while maintaining their viability, which is critical for assisted reproduction technologies. Increasing global awareness of fertility preservation options and expanding IVF clinic networks strengthen the growth of this application.

By end-use,

How did IVF Clinics dominate the Cell Cryopreservation Market in 2024?

The IVF clinics segment held the largest share of the cell cryopreservation market in 2023. IVF clinics account for a substantial share of the cell cryopreservation market as they rely on advanced preservation techniques for reproductive cells and embryos. Cryopreservation supports treatment flexibility and improved success rates, making it integral to modern fertility care. With the growing demand for assisted reproductive technologies, IVF clinics continue to be a key end-user segment.

By end-use, the biobanks segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR in the cell cryopreservation market during the forecast period. Biobanks are a critical end-user segment, serving as repositories for a wide range of biological samples, including stem cells, tissues, and genetic material. These facilities require large-scale cryopreservation systems and consumables to ensure long-term sample integrity for research and therapeutic use. The expansion of personalized medicine and genetic research further fuels the reliance of biobanks on cryopreservation solutions.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, the novel aseptic micro-connector produced by CPC (Colder Products Company), a division of Dover, is designed to slot straight into the frozen cassettes used in the processing of cell and gene therapy (CGT). Cryopreservation, which involves freezing CGT biological materials at extremely low temperatures, reduces material loss of function that happens during product storage and transportation, which takes place before patient therapy delivery.

In October 2024, according to David Sheehan, CEO of Nucleus Biologics, the introduction of NB-KUL DF ushers in a new era in the cryopreservation of cells employed for therapeutic purposes. This solution will remove negative effects for patients while lowering complexity and expense.

Cell Cryopreservation Market Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

PromoCell GmbH

Lonza

HiMedia Laboratories

Creative Biolabs

Corning Incorporated

BioLife Solutions Inc.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Consumables Cryogenic Vials Cryogenic Tubes Cooler Boxes/Containers Others

Cell Freezing Media Ethylene Glycol Dimethyl Sulfoxide Glycerol Others

Equipment Freezers Incubators Liquid Nitrogen Supply Tanks



By Application

Stem Cells

Oocytes and Embryonic Cells

Sperm Cells

Hepatocytes

Others



By End-use

IVF Clinics

Biobanks

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

