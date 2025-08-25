TopLine Members are Recipients of LendKey and Member Student Lending Scholarships

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its second year, LendKey and Member Student Lending awarded $22,000 in scholarships to support college students seeking higher education.

Through TopLine Financial Credit Union's partnership with Member Student Lending, a credit union only cooperative student lending network that provides loans for students at more than 700 schools in 47 states, and LendKey the digital lending network, TopLine can offer members access to private student loans to help students and/or parents afford the costs of higher education. As well as provide options to refinance current student loans to lower interest rates and payments.

Member Student Lending and LendKey awarded ten merit-based, $2,000 scholarships to credit union members of participating Member Student Lending Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) credit unions. The awards recognize high-achieving undergraduate students at accredited four-year colleges or universities. It was a record year with 310 completed scholarship applications from 43 different credit unions. Four TopLine Financial Credit Union members received awards and will be recognized at an upcoming celebration.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to LendKey Technologies for their invaluable partnership in providing students and families with a private student loan solution, and for their continued commitment to supporting higher education through their annual scholarship program," said Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. “We’re thrilled that four TopLine members have each been awarded a $2,000 scholarship from LendKey – an inspiring example of how strong partnerships can help ease the burden of education costs. Congratulations to all recipients.”

LendKey CEO Vince Passione added, "At LendKey, we believe financial challenges should never stand in the way of ambition, and we’re proud to support students in pursuing their goals and building a brighter future.”

Member Student Lending, LLC is a leading network of credit unions offering private student lending options to students and families nationwide through a turnkey digital lending solution.



LendKey offers 13,000+ community financial institutions to enter in online lending; innovative cloud technology matches consumers with community banks and credit unions to create the most transparent, accessible and low-cost borrowing options in online lending.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

