National Advertising Division Finds Procter & Gamble’s Whitening Claims for Crest 3D Whitestrips Supported

New York, NY, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by competitor GuruNanda, LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provided a reasonable basis for whitening claims for its Crest 3D Whitestrips products.

At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) were P&G’s express claims “[X] Levels Whiter” and “Levels [X] Whiter” that appear on the product labeling of Crest 3D Whitestrips, with the levels ranging from “4” to “34” depending on the product, as well as implied claims that whiteness improvement is a typical result achieved by the majority of consumers who use the products.

NAD found that P&G’s clinical studies and meta-analysis provided a reasonable basis for the claims, supporting P&G’s express “levels whiter” claims. NAD did not find that the “[X] Levels Whiter” claims convey the message that the products will whiten teeth the number of shades specified in the claims.

Additionally, NAD determined that P&G provided a reasonable basis for the implied claim that the advertised whiteness improvement is a typical result achievable by the majority of consumers.

In its advertiser’s statement, P&G stated it “appreciates the NAD’s thorough consideration of the advertising.”

