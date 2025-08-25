Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market Size Projects USD 34.25 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) market was valued at USD 7.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 34.25 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.99%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The rising prevalence of mental health disorders worldwide is fueling the demand for cognitive behavioral therapy.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5467

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the global market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By type, the cognitive therapy segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the coming years.

By indication, the depression segment led the cognitive behavioral therapy market in 2024.

By indication, the anxiety segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By age group, the adults segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By age group, the geriatric segment is expected to register significant growth during 2025-2034.

By service provider, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the cognitive behavioral therapy market in 2024.

By service provider, the home care segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the studied years.



Market Overview & Potential

A kind of psychotherapy that aims at the identification and changing of negative thinking patterns and behaviors is named Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). This therapy has wider applications in the management of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and substance abuse, as well as detecting sleep disorders and eating disorders. Whereas the global cognitive behavioral therapy market is putting efforts into the development of integrated technologies, like CBT apps and remote treatment delivery, and the progression of CBT to treat various conditions, especially chronic pain, tinnitus, and even some physical ailments. As well as another transforming step is the "third wave" of CBT, which focuses on psychological flexibility and acceptance.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Major Growth Drivers Involved in the Expansion of the Market?

The evolving global cognitive behavioral therapy market has been experiencing broader development due to progressing awareness regarding mental health and a reduction in the stigma associated with seeking support for leading more individuals to adopt CBT as a treatment option. Although many governments and employers are promoting the advantages of mental healthcare by integrating CBT with primary healthcare and workplace programs. Alongside, ongoing emphasis on technological breakthroughs, such as digital CBT platforms and apps, is highly popular, which provide convenient, affordable, and customized access to therapy.

What are the Key Trends Associated with the Market?

In 2025, the growing mental health awareness is propelling the overall transformation of the global cognitive behavioral therapy market.

In June 2025, OBIO assisted A4i to accelerate its Canadian presence through a new partnership with Waypoint Centre for mental health care.

In March 2025, Greenspace Health secured Series B investment from ABS Capital to advance novel developments in behavioral health through measurement-based care.

through measurement-based care. In May 2024, Aptar Digital Health, a global expert in Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), digital Patient Support Programs (PSPs) and disease management solutions, and Iona Mind, a global player in low-intensity Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) solutions for mental health, collaborated to expand support patients with chronic diseases to handle their psychological stress and emotional wellbeing.



What is the Arising Challenge in the Market?

The global cognitive behavioral therapy market is facing significant limitations in the cost and access to CBT, as well as developing barriers in the maintenance of users' engagement with CBT apps, and concerns about data security and privacy. Apart from this, CBT is not available in a one-size-fits-all solution; its time-restricted approach and possible shortage of focus on interpersonal relationships are creating a crucial hurdle to the market.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share of the cognitive behavioral therapy market. North America’s market is fueled by a rise in the critical burden of health disorders, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD, which are expanding the demand for effective therapeutic interventions like CBT. These cases are highly evolving in the US, where robust healthcare providers are supporting to resolution of mental health concerns. Besides this, Canada is actively investing in healthcare services, which assist in enhancing the adoption of CBT.

For instance,

In March 2025, BlueSleep and Moona Health entered into a strategic clinical partnership focused on transforming sleep treatment options for patients suffering from sleep apnea and insomnia.



What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

In the upcoming years, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest expansion in the cognitive behavioral therapy market. In China and India, escalating economic development is impelling the expansion of private healthcare and growing demand for specialized therapy services, like CBT. Also, the progressing digitalization in the healthcare sector, particularly online platforms and digital tools, is offering the delivery of CBT through teletherapy and virtual counseling, making it more convenient and accessible to a widespread population.

For this market,

In July 2025, LISSUN, a leading mental wellness platform, acquired US-based startup Being Cares Inc., stepping into a mission to facilitate AI-driven, family-centric care solutions in India.



Segmental Insights

By type analysis

Which Type Held a Major Share of the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market in 2024?

The cognitive therapy segment was dominant in the market in 2024 and will expand significantly during 2025-2034. This therapy offers a strong efficiency in the treatment of diverse mental health concerns. Moreover, the segment is driven by the development of practical skills, which are employed in daily life. As per the government report, 57.8 million cases were registered in 2024, and this is expected to increase in the upcoming years. And, this further accelerates the widespread adoption of cognitive therapy to resolve all problems related to mental health. Along with this, enhancing the unique mental health requirements of children and young adults, mainly during their formative years, is propelling the demand for CBT.

By indication analysis

How did the Depression Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the depression segment held a dominating share of the cognitive behavioral therapy market. In depression, CBT possesses a rigorous evidence base, which assists its application in handling symptoms and preventing relapse. In case of withdrawal avoidance or a shortage of activity, CBT also highlights these behaviors, which are going to affect depression. Furthermore, it promotes behavioral activation, which expands activities that were previously enjoyable or meaningful, even if motivation is limited.

However, the anxiety segment is anticipated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. Across the world, a rush in daily life, workload, and other environmental factors is resulting in anxiety cases. Whereas CBT is highly employed in a variety of anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and phobias. The contribution of CBT to anxiety is facilitated by the adoption of behavioral techniques, such as exposure therapy, to support individuals in gradually confronting situations that cause anxiety and learn to manage their reactions.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By age group analysis

Which Age Group Led the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market in 2024?

The adults segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. A wider adoption of CBT in adults assists in thought recording, including thoughts, feelings, and behaviors in specific cases, to detect negative patterns. On the other hand, regulations, such as mental health parity laws, are making CBT more accessible and cost-effective by ensuring mental health benefits are on par with physical health benefits. For managing stress and anxiety, advanced approaches, such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindfulness meditation, are used in adult cases.

The geriatric segment is estimated to register significant expansion in the studied years. CBT can be developed on geriatric individuals’ life experiences and resilience, encouraging them to recognize their strengths and coping mechanisms. This age group will adopt numerous cognitive therapies, like reality orientation, validation, reminiscence, and life review, to maintain or optimize cognitive and behavioral functioning in older adults with cognitive decline. Older adults are facing insomnia concerns, which can be resolved by using CBT strategies, such as developing a regular sleep schedule, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, and limiting time in bed awake.

By service provider analysis

Why did the Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The hospitals & clinics segment captured the largest revenue share of the cognitive behavioral therapy market in 2024. The presence of specialized behavioral health treatments in hospitals & clinics also consists of CBT and is well-equipped with a wide range of services and therapies. Along with this, in hospitals and clinics, CBT is applied as a first-line treatment for conditions, especially in depression, anxiety disorders (like social anxiety and phobias), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and eating disorders. Alongside, a wider delivery of CBT in different formats, such as individual sessions, group therapy, and even via telephone or online platforms.

By service provider, the home care segment is predicted to expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Advanced CBT interventions are highly adopted remotely via video conferencing, phone calls, or online platforms, making it more available to individuals who may have limited mobility or live in remote areas. Also, this kind of service provider focuses on teaching individuals practical self-help strategies to manage their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. It further provides problem-solving skills to resolve problems into smaller, manageable steps and evolve strategies to highlight them efficiently.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Beck Institute for Cognitive Behavior Therapy launched a Cognitive Behavioral Wellness Coaching program created to support people in building healthier routines and improving overall well-being through practical, skills-based training.

In May 2025, Limbic, a maker of clinical AI tools for mental healthcare, unveiled an innovative voice AI agent to assist in connecting patients to behavioral health services.

In October 2024, CalmiGo launched a next-generation healthcare platform, CalmiGo Plus, for users to manage anxiety and track data insights.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global inpatient behavioral health market is advancing rapidly, with revenues projected to reach hundreds of millions between 2024 and 2034.

The AI in behavioral healthcare sector is gaining significant momentum, driven by rising mental health concerns and the increasing adoption of intelligent, technology-driven therapeutic solutions.

The anxiety disorders treatment market is expected to grow from USD 12.33 billion in 2025 to USD 16.95 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

The global behavioral rehabilitation market is projected to rise from USD 171.88 billion in 2025 to USD 235.89 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.58% during the same period.

The U.S. behavioral health market is estimated at USD 92.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 96.9 billion in 2025, eventually growing to USD 151.62 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is witnessing robust growth, expanding from USD 6.66 billion in 2024 to USD 8.46 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately USD 73.08 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 27.06% from 2025 to 2034.

The global nootropics market is poised to grow from USD 5.71 billion in 2025 to USD 19.53 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 14.64% over the forecast period.

The global ophthalmology drugs market is estimated at USD 43.22 billion in 2024, rising to USD 45.52 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 72.59 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.33%.

The global topical drug delivery market is set to increase from USD 247.3 billion in 2024 to USD 268.99 billion in 2025, reaching approximately USD 568.65 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.76%.

The global cardiac safety services market is projected to grow from USD 824.35 million in 2024 to USD 919.57 million in 2025, ultimately hitting around USD 2,459.29 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 11.55% during the forecast period.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market Key Players

Magellan Health Inc.

American Addiction Centres

Peoples Care Holding Inc.

Behavioral Health Group

Acadia HealthCare

Universal Healthcare Services Inc.

Springstone



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Cognitive Therapy

Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Multimodal Therapy

Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT)

By Indications

Depression

Anxiety

Addiction

Anger Issues

Panic Attacks

Phobias

By Age Group

Adults

Geriatric

Children



By Service Provider

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Rehabilitation Centers

Specialty Hospitals

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5467

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest