Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Boyd Gaming Announce Missouri Partnership

- Fanatics Sportsbook Plans To Launch Online Statewide, Open Retail Sportsbooks Serving Kansas City and St. Louis Markets -

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fanatics Betting and Gaming announced that it is partnering with Boyd Gaming Corporation in the state of Missouri.

Under the terms of their multi-year agreement, Fanatics Sportsbook will operate mobile sports betting under Boyd’s sports betting license in Missouri. The companies will open Fanatics-branded retail sportsbooks at Boyd’s Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City and Ameristar Casino Resort and Spa St. Charles, located near St. Louis. Fanatics plans to launch its online and retail betting products with the debut of regulated sports wagering in Missouri this December, contingent upon receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Upon launching this December, sports fans across Missouri will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics experience. Winning Hits Different in Missouri on Fanatics Sportsbook with up to 10% FanCash back on every bet, win or lose; Fair Play™ injury protection; and events and experiences that only Fanatics can pull off.





The Fanatics Sportsbook retail locations at the two Ameristar casinos in Missouri will cater to guests looking to enjoy the ultimate sportsbook experience, offering legal betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA, boxing and more. All development and trading of sports betting markets will be done in-house by Fanatics.

For more news and information on the pending launch of legal sports betting in the state of Missouri, follow the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook and on Instagram @FanaticsSportsbook.

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America*, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-two retail sports betting locations, including the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Northwest Stadium. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

About Boyd Gaming

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com .

