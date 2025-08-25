SalMar - Share buyback program has been completed

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by SalMar ASA ("SalMar" or the "Company") on 21 August 2025 of the launch of SalMar’s share buyback program to purchase up to 100,000 of the Company's shares for a total amount of up to NOK 65 million during the period from 21 August 2025, until no later than 30 September 2025, pursuant to an agreement with DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA.

SalMar has now completed the share buyback program. A total of 100,000 shares, which equals 0.07% of the shares in the Company, has been purchased on Euronext Oslo Børs, for a total consideration of NOK 49,588,662. The average price paid per share was NOK 495,8866. Following this, SalMar owns a total of 214,554 own shares, corresponding to a total of approximately 0,16 % of the shares in SalMar.

Overview of transactions 22 – 25 August 2025:

Date Aggregate daily volume (# of shares) Weighted average price (NOK) Total transactions value (NOK) 22.08.2025 60,000 494.1687 29,650,122 25.08.2025 40,000 498.4635 19,938,540 Accumulated under the buyback program 100,000 495.8866 49,588,662

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Please see the stock exchange announcement published on 21 August 2025, which is available at www.newsweb.no, for more information about the share buyback program.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

