Avocado Green Mattress Earns Good Housekeeping Seal for Nine Certified Organic Products

Avocado Green Mattress , a leader in certified organic and sustainable sleep products, proudly announces that nine of its products have earned the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal from the Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI). In addition, three Avocado products have been named winners of Good Housekeeping's 2025 Best Bedding Awards , reinforcing the brand's position as a trusted standard for comfort, safety, and sustainability in the organic mattress category.

These recognitions reflect Avocado’s commitment to combining exceptional performance, responsible craftsmanship, and verified organic materials in products designed to improve sleep quality while protecting the planet.

Good Housekeeping Seal: A Mark of Quality and Trust

The Good Housekeeping Seal is a nationally recognized symbol of product reliability, quality, and consumer protection. Products that earn the Seal undergo rigorous evaluation by Good Housekeeping Institute experts for performance, durability, and value. Avocado’s awarded products include:

“Earning the Good Housekeeping Seal is a testament to our unwavering commitment to making the safest, most sustainable, and highest-quality organic mattresses and bedding on the market,” said Vy Nguyen, Co-CEO at Avocado Green Mattress. “It’s more than an endorsement — it’s a promise of trust to our customers.”

2025 Best Bedding Awards: Recognizing the Best in Sleep

Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Best Bedding Awards spotlight standout products that enhance sleep quality, comfort, and well-being. Scientists in the GH Textiles Lab spent five months evaluating hundreds of bedding items using specialized lab equipment and feedback from sleep testers. They also evaluated aspects like durability, washability, pill-resistance and fabric strength.

This year, Avocado was honored for:

The recognition reinforces Avocado’s leadership in the organic mattress category and commitment to sustainable sleep innovation. According to Good Housekeeping, “these top-performing buys are also stylish and on-trend, thanks to thorough vetting by both the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Textile Lab and by our in-house design pros.”

This rigorous evaluation confirms that Avocado’s award-winning certified organic mattresses, toppers, and protectors deliver exceptional performance, design, and sustainability — without compromising on environmental responsibility.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is committed to redefining sleep with certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and handcrafted wood furniture. The brand is radically transparent about its sourcing, adheres to the strictest organic and non-toxic standards, and champions social and environmental responsibility.

Avocado is a Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, The Climate Label Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, meets MADE SAFE® standards, holds the EWG VERIFIED® mark, and is a multiple Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Award winner. Avocado is also a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet® and has been recognized by Fast Company® as a “Brand that Matters.”

