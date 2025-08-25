YourUpdateTV speaks with Meaghan B. Murphy

RETHINKING BACK-TO-SCHOOL PREP AT HOME

Author and Lifestyle Expert, Meaghan B. Murphy, Shares Her Back-to-School Must-Haves

Meaghan B. Murphy, Author and Lifestyle Expert partners with DS Simon Media, Converse, Five Star®, Melissa & Doug, Prodigy Education, and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With back-to-school season in full swing, parents are searching for smart, budget-friendly, and creative ways to get their kids ready for the year ahead. Author and Lifestyle Expert, Meaghan B. Murphy is partnering with leading brands to help families combine style, learning, and fun into their back-to-school prep.

LEARNING ABOUT THE WORLD THROUGH PLAY

“There’s a lot going on in the news and on social media, and it can be difficult for kids to understand,” says Murphy. For that reason, PlayStation’s new Climate Station is a great way to introduce students to real-world issues like climate change in a way that’s engaging and easy to understand.

The free Climate Station educational app, available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2, combines more than 100 years of scientific data from NASA and other scientific organizations with immersive game technology to tell the story of the forces shaping our world. Students can explore the causes and effects of climate change while learning how to help prevent certain outcomes.

Direct Link: https://www.playstation.com/en-ca/games/climate-station/

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playstation/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playstation/

X: https://x.com/PlayStation

STEP INTO STYLE

“This year, retro-inspired sneakers are trending, and they never go out of style,” says Murphy. Converse is making a statement this season with the playful Chuck Taylor All Star Double Stack, available in both high and low-top cuts, including a classic plaid design. The Converse Classic Trainer, with its slimmed-down ’70s soccer style and suede upper, is perfect for school uniforms and everyday wear.

Visit Converse.com for more kids’ and adult styles, including Converse By You, which lets shoppers personalize their own sneakers.

Direct Link: https://nike.box.com/s/agrtn8vt42he9r331c7iu7g3gonwkaxf

Social Media Handle: @converse

TECH-SMART LEARNING TOOLS

Studies show that handwriting activates more brain regions for memory and learning than typing. That is why Five Star® is bringing together traditional notetaking with modern digital tools.

The Five Star Study App, compatible with Five Star supplies, allows students to scan handwritten notes to create digital flashcards, organize assignments, and study anywhere. Five Star supplies are built to last all year, which helps families stretch their budgets.

For younger learners, Prodigy offers two free, immersive, game-based learning experiences, Prodigy Math for grades 1–8 and Prodigy English for grades 1–6, where kids complete educational quests while having fun. It was recently voted kids’ favorite educational game by KidSay Trent Report. Murphy says these games were a staple in her household when her children were younger. The gaming aspect was always a bonus, “As the kids explore, battle, and build, they’re practicing real math or English skills, growing their confidence, and staying motivated to learn in school or at home.

Parents can also purchase optional memberships, which unlock additional in-game features and ways for families to stay more invested in their child’s learning journey.

Five Star® Direct Link: www.fivestarbuiltstrong.com/notetaking-study-app/

Social Media Handles:

Five Star® Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiveStar/

Five Star® Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meadfivestar

Five Star® YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/meadfivestarchannel

Prodigy Direct Link: https://www.prodigygame.com/main-en/parents-learn-more-prices

Prodigy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProdigyGame

Prodigy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prodigygame/?hl=en

Prodigy Pinterest: https://ca.pinterest.com/prodigygame/



Prodigy X: https://x.com/ProdigyGame

Hashtags: #BTSWithProdigy

SCREEN-FREE FUN

With parents keeping a close eye on screen time, Melissa & Doug offers developmental, screen-free toys to spark creativity. Murphy highlights the brand’s 19-piece wooden vending machine play set, which encourages sorting, counting, letter recognition, and imaginative play. It can also be used as a reward system when stocked with small treats or trinkets, making it a fun way to teach cause-and-effect. The lifestyle expert adds, “Kids can insert play coins and make a selection by pressing the corresponding button, and watch items fall into the collection drawer.”

Learn more about the importance of open-ended, screen-free play and access free resources, like print-and-play activities, blog posts, and more, at MelissaAndDoug.com.

Direct Link: https://www.melissaanddoug.com/products/sort-stock-select-vending-machine-play-set

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: @melissaanddoug

Instagram: @melissaanddougtoys

X: @melissaanddoug

Hashtag: #melissaanddoug

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c861ab0a-3106-4059-9b8d-8b464d993d9a