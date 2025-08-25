CMB Regional Centers Receives USCIS Approval for Travis South EB-5 Project

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced its latest EB-5 offering, Group 97 – Stillwater Travis South has received approval of Form I-956F from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Approval of Form I-956F confirms that the project meets all necessary USCIS requirements for the EB-5 program and makes Group 97 investors eligible for immediate adjudication of their conditional green card (I-526E) petitions. A limited number of units in Group 97 remain available for subscription.

“We are thrilled to introduce another outstanding EB-5 project with our long-time partners at Stillwater,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Our 100% project-approval rate by USCIS is powered by our commitment to collaborate with only the strongest, most consistent developer partners. Stillwater’s track record in Texas and success in the EB-5 space made them the ideal choice for our latest offering.”

An industrial logistics development, Group 97 will be located near Austin, Texas, one of the fastest-growing industrial markets in the United States.

CMB Group 97 will provide up to $15.2 million in EB-5 investment capital to support the development of Phase 1 of the Travis South Industrial Park. Phase 1 will consist of two state-of-the-art industrial buildings totaling approximately 303,112 square feet of modern logistics space across a 31-acre site. The site is strategically positioned between Interstate-35 and SH-45 Toll Road, granting the site access to the major thoroughfares serving both Austin and the Central Texas region.

Stillwater Capital Investments is a fully integrated real estate investment and development firm with a portfolio spanning both residential and industrial assets across Texas. Stillwater and NHK Capital Partners, an affiliate of CMB and one of the Hogan Family Companies, have partnered to take on the project, with CMB contributing the EB-5 component of the capital stack.

Travis South marks the second instance of Stillwater and NHK collaborating to finance and develop a CMB-sponsored project. The first, CMB Group 74 – Stillwater Augusta Lofts, was completed on time, the loan repaid early, and investors having received approvals of their I-526 petitions for conditional permanent residency in the United States.

CMB Group 97 – Investment Highlights:

EB-5 Loan Amount: Up to $15.2 million

Up to $15.2 million Total Project Spending: $61.08 million

$61.08 million Project Location: Meets USCIS requirements for a Targeted Employment Area (TEA), making investors eligible for the reduced investment threshold.

Meets USCIS requirements for a Targeted Employment Area (TEA), making investors eligible for the reduced investment threshold. Estimated Job Creation: 303 (59.5% Job Creation Buffer)

303 (59.5% Job Creation Buffer) Development Began: Q4 2024

Q4 2024 Estimated Completion: Q4 2025

Group 97 is the fifteenth CMB EB-5 partnership to achieve an I-956F approval under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).

Previously approved partnerships include:

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on its nearly 100 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication.

