VRNT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Verint Systems to Thoma Bravo

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the sale of Verint Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) (“Verint”) for $20.50 per share in cash to Thoma Bravo.

As detailed below, the sales price is below the price targets for Verint of every major Wall Street analyst covering Verint prior to the announcement (source: TipRanks).

Why is there an investigation?

On August 25, 2025, Verint announced that it had agreed to be sold to Thoma Bravo for $20.50 per share in cash.

Notably, as per TipRanks, the sales price is below the price targets for Verint of every major Wall Street analyst covering Verint prior to the announcement, including:

$33.00 set by Shaul Eyal of TD Cowen

$30.00 set by Joshua Reilly of Needham

$30.00 set by Daniel Ives of Wedbush

$29.00 set by Dan Bergstrom of RBC Capital

$23.00 set by Peter Levine of Evercore

$23.00 set by Samad Samana of Jefferies

“Given the low sales price, we are investigating whether the Verint Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Verint shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Verint shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

