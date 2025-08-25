Disclosure of transactions in on shares from August 18th to August 22nd,2025

Nanterre, August 25th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from August 18th to August 22nd,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 18th to August 22nd ,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-08-18FR000012548618 364128,486267XPAR
VINCI2025-08-18FR000012548611 401128,471353CEUX
VINCI2025-08-18FR000012548610 261128,498709AQEU
VINCI2025-08-18FR00001254867 974128,469626TQEX
VINCI2025-08-19FR000012548622 004128,801697XPAR
VINCI2025-08-19FR000012548610 006128,775575AQEU
VINCI2025-08-19FR00001254869 616128,787100CEUX
VINCI2025-08-19FR00001254865 374128,818041TQEX
VINCI2025-08-20FR000012548620 202128,780413XPAR
VINCI2025-08-20FR000012548610 881128,805992CEUX
VINCI2025-08-20FR00001254869 710128,835458AQEU
VINCI2025-08-20FR00001254866 207128,744981TQEX
VINCI2025-08-21FR000012548619 585128,529260XPAR
VINCI2025-08-21FR000012548611 418128,493585CEUX
VINCI2025-08-21FR00001254869 883128,475559AQEU
VINCI2025-08-21FR00001254866 114128,515824TQEX
VINCI2025-08-22FR000012548615 503128,867697XPAR
VINCI2025-08-22FR000012548612 099128,778891CEUX
VINCI2025-08-22FR00001254869 773128,705142TQEX
VINCI2025-08-22FR00001254869 625128,720161AQEU
      
  TOTAL236 000128,6710 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

