Nanterre, August 25th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from August 18th to August 22nd,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 18th to August 22nd ,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-08-18 FR0000125486 18 364 128,486267 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-18 FR0000125486 11 401 128,471353 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-18 FR0000125486 10 261 128,498709 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-18 FR0000125486 7 974 128,469626 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-19 FR0000125486 22 004 128,801697 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-19 FR0000125486 10 006 128,775575 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-19 FR0000125486 9 616 128,787100 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-19 FR0000125486 5 374 128,818041 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-20 FR0000125486 20 202 128,780413 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-20 FR0000125486 10 881 128,805992 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-20 FR0000125486 9 710 128,835458 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-20 FR0000125486 6 207 128,744981 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-21 FR0000125486 19 585 128,529260 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-21 FR0000125486 11 418 128,493585 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-21 FR0000125486 9 883 128,475559 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-21 FR0000125486 6 114 128,515824 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-22 FR0000125486 15 503 128,867697 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-22 FR0000125486 12 099 128,778891 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-22 FR0000125486 9 773 128,705142 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-22 FR0000125486 9 625 128,720161 AQEU TOTAL 236 000 128,6710

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

