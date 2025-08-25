NxGen Brands, Inc. Corporate Updates

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) (www.nxgenbrands.com) is very excited to be closing in on acquisition of business in a growing and exciting industry sector that has the ability to change the destiny of NxGen Brands, Inc. permanently.

This is the perfect time for an acquisition. In Marjorie Schaefer, New CEO of NxGen Brands, Inc., the company has selected a very energetic leader with a strong background in the financial sector.

NxGen Brands, Inc. is primed now to excel and is positioning itself in a business environment where growth and profitability will ensure shareholder value and confidence for the foreseeable future.

Marjorie Schaefer, the new CEO, stated: "I am very pleased to have taken this position providing me with the opportunities to move forward with a business plan that I believe will benefit both the company and its shareholders. I will be laser-focused on developing new markets and navigating the transformation of NxGen Brands, Inc. into a solid company with a strong global presence. My mission as new CEO and Director is to provide the leadership necessary to capitalize on world-class execution by a highly skilled team to take this company to the next level. Let's move forward in building a great future for NXGB!"

To better reflect the company's new direction please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently the only media outlet is the company's X account, @NxGen Brands. In order to better communicate with our shareholders, please email us at marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com. The Company's new website is https://www.nxgenbrands.com. All information can be verified at NXGB - NxGen Brands Inc. | Overview | OTC Markets. We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identify from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact: marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com