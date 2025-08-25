Practice AI™ Expands AI Demands with Powerful New Case Valuation and Verdict Analysis Capabilities

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practice AI™ is proud to announce the latest expansion of its flagship AI Demands product. The platform now includes built-in case valuation intelligence and verdict analysis tools embedded in the user interface and Demand letter, equipping law firms with deep insights and faster decision-making power directly within their demand letter workflow!

With these new features, legal teams can now receive real-time data on potential settlement ranges and past verdicts (with case citations) for similar cases. This gives attorneys an edge when negotiating, preparing for trial, or determining whether to litigate or settle.

“This release takes AI Demands from a drafting tool to a true strategic asset for firms,” said Hamid Kohan , CEO of Practice AI. “By layering in case insights and verdict benchmarks, we’re helping firms make smarter moves with every Demand.”

Key features include:

Automated Precedent Backed Case Valuation based on injury type, jurisdiction, and economic damages



based on injury type, jurisdiction, and economic damages Verdict Database Analysis to reference past outcomes for similar case factors



to reference past outcomes for similar case factors Integrated Drafting Tools that embed insights directly into the demand creation flow



that embed insights directly into the demand creation flow Time and Cost Savings by consolidating research, drafting, and strategy into one platform



Legal professionals already using Practice AI have seen up to a 90 percent reduction in drafting time and up to 95 percent cost savings per demand letter. With the addition of valuation and verdict analysis, firms gain a competitive edge in both pre-litigation and litigation phases.

Krista Garren , Head of Business Development at Practice AI™, added: “With our exclusive AI-driven case valuation technology built right into our user interface and demand letters, firms no longer have to choose between speed and strategy. They can achieve both at once, streamlining their process and driving stronger outcomes for clients.”

The upgraded AI Demands tools will be released to all paid subscribers in late August.

To learn more about AI Demands, visit: https://lawpractice.ai/personal-injury-demands

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Practice AI™

Address: 21731 Ventura Blvd.

#175, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Phone: (424) 476-5858

Email: sales@lawpractice.ai

For more information, visit www.lawpractice.ai