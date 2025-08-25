VTLE Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Vital Energy to Crescent Energy

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) (“Vital”) to Crescent Energy Company (“Crescent”) pursuant to which Vital shareholders will receive 1.9062 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of Vital common stock that they own.

Based on the stock price of Crescent of $9.47 per share as of 1:00 PM on August 25, 2025, the transaction implies a value of $18.05 per Vital share, which is well below the 52-week high for Vital of $38.02 per share, and thus suggests an opportunistic purchase.

Additionally, as further detailed below, several Vital shareholders have expressed disappointment in the exchange ratio on SeekingAlpha.

If you remain a Vital shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed merger, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/vital-energy/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

One Vital investor asserted: “I am a VTLE shareholder and I say "no way" to this proposal. VTLE BofD selling out the shareholders at such a low valuation.”

Another Vital investor lamented: “What a depressing display of value destruction here.”

“We are investigating whether the Vital Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Vital shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Vital shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com