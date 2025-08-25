SCPH Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of scPharmaceuticals to MannKind

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the sale of scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH) (“SCPH”) to MannKind Corporation (“MannKind”) for $5.35 per share in cash, plus one non-tradable contingent value right (“CVR”) per share offering milestone-based payments of up to $1.00 per share.

As detailed below, the sales price is below the price targets for SCPH of multiple Wall Street analysts covering SCPH prior to the announcement (source: TipRanks).

If you remain a SCPH shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/scpharmaceuticals/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On August 25, 2025, SCPH announced that it had agreed to be sold to MannKind for $5.35 per share in cash, plus one non-tradable CVR per share offering milestone-based payments of up to $1.00 per share.

Notably, as per TipRanks, the sales price is below the price targets for SCPH of multiple Wall Street analysts covering SCPH prior to the announcement, including:

$25.00 set by Stacy Ku of TD Cowen

$18.00 set by Douglas Tsao of H.C. Wainwright

$13.00 set by Glen Santangelo of Jefferies

$12.00 set by Chase Knickerbocker of Craig-Hallum

“Given the low sales price, we are investigating whether the SCPH Board of Directors acted in the best interests of SCPH shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to SCPH shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com