Danny Goldberg Shares Burnout Beating Framework on The Burnout Club with Patrice Bonfiglio

Beverly Hills California, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danny Goldberg, workplace culture strategist and founder of multiple companies, joined host Patrice Bonfiglio on The Burnout Club Podcast to unpack his framework for building resilient, connected teams. The episode centered on Goldberg’s “Build with Care” model, an approach rooted in psychological safety, personal understanding and meaningful connection—as a counter to widespread disengagement and burnout.

Goldberg’s insights stem from his personal journey, which began at age 14 when he launched a boxing gear business with support from his father, an industrial designer. He later co-founded Diamond MMA and built a global manufacturing firm working with major brands like Peloton, Traeger and Birchbox.

Reflecting on his early leadership experience, Goldberg described leading a multi-generational team across continents. “I had to be hyper-intentional about our limited time together,” he said. “The better I understood my people, the more committed they were when I left for home.”

Today, Goldberg helps organizations create psychologically safe environments where employees feel empowered to speak up, make mistakes and be themselves. “Without safety, nothing else matters,” he stated. “People won’t innovate, and they won’t stay.”

Goldberg noted that perks and surface-level benefits are no longer enough to retain top talent. “People want to experience work as people, not just as a resource,” he said. “Care isn’t a slogan; it’s a strategy.”

He also emphasized the importance of individualizing leadership, rather than relying on generational assumptions. “We should be asking what this person needs to thrive, not what a whole age group wants,” he added.

Listeners walked away with actionable insights, including how to ask team members about their goals beyond work and the importance of breaking routine to foster authentic connection.

Goldberg continues to speak and advise companies on building high-performing, people-centered cultures.

About Danny Goldberg

Danny Goldberg is a workplace culture expert and serial entrepreneur with a track record of scaling businesses and global teams. From launching his first business as a teenager to co-founding award-winning companies, Goldberg now helps organizations reduce burnout and increase engagement through his “Build with Care” framework. More information is available at www.dannygoldbergspeaks.com.

About The Burnout Club:

The Burnout Club Podcast is a community-driven platform that explores the intersection of professional success and burnout. Hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio, a seasoned hedge fund executive with nearly two decades of experience, the podcast delves into the realities of burnout in high-pressure environments.

