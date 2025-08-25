La-Z-Boy Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

MONROE, Mich., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 4, 2025.

Investor Relations Contact :

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

