Primior Holdings (OTC: GRLT) Reports Q2 2025 Results: Total Income Up 134% Year over Year; $0.69M Net Income; Gross Margin 88%

Irvine, California, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: GRLT), a Southern California based real estate investment and development firm, announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.





“Q2 shows the operating leverage in our fee-based model,” said Johnney Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Primior. “Total income more than doubled year over year, gross margin reached 88 percent, and we delivered positive operating income and net income. We are executing across our development pipeline, advancing Gaia toward internal testing, and positioning the company for long-term growth.”

Q2 2025 Highlights (Unaudited)

Total income from real estate development business: $1,483,454 , up 134% year over year

, up year over year Gross margin: $1,307,170 ( 88.1% of total income)

( of total income) Income from operations: $726,713 (operating margin about 49% )

(operating margin about ) Net income: $694,865

Earnings per share (basic and diluted): $0.0001803

Business Updates by Segment

Real Estate Development

Glendale, California 7 units development: grading is complete, and the team is mobilizing to start construction of the underground parking structure, the next major milestone.

Tokenization (Gaia)

Continued investment and significant progress on Gaia, the company’s real world asset tokenization platform. Internal testing is expected to begin by the end of September 2025.

Other Investments

The Board approved selective diversification into trending markets, including AI. Brokerage accounts have been established with Wells Fargo and Interactive Brokers to facilitate this strategy.

Capital and Corporate Actions

The company has submitted corporate action requests to the relevant regulatory agencies and is awaiting responses, including a reverse split, name change, and ticker change.

Upon approval, the company plans to convert the $27,000,000 related party note into common equity. The company is targeting completion before the end of September 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and final documentation.

About Primior Holdings Inc.

Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: GRLT) is an innovative real estate investment company specializing in opportunistic strategies such as ground-up development. Based in Irvine, California, Primior also provides advisory services to real estate investors and developers. Beyond real estate, Primior is an innovator and leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through its Gaia platform, with a mission to democratize real estate investing and enable access for all. For more information, visit primior.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include market conditions, project timing, regulatory approvals, financing availability, customer payment timing, technology development risks related to Gaia, risks inherent in construction activities, and market and volatility risks associated with non-real estate investments. There is no assurance that corporate actions will be approved or completed on the expected timeline or that the planned note conversion will occur. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking