Robotic Sensors Market Size to Surpass USD 4.39 Billion by 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and AI integration across industries | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Robotic Sensors Market size was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.39 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.55% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Robotic Sensors Market: AI Integration and Automation Driving Growth

The robotic sensors market is rapidly growing due to the integration of AI-powered vision and force sensors, miniaturization, and rising demand for collaborative and autonomous robots across industries. Emerging applications like precision agriculture, medical surgery, and hazardous environment handling further drive growth. Supportive government initiatives, advancements in edge computing for real-time sensor data processing, and rising labor costs also contribute. Increasingly, SMEs seek flexible, reconfigurable robotic systems with sophisticated sensing technologies. In 2025, over 30,000 agricultural robots with advanced sensors are active globally. The U.S. market is expected to grow at a 9.13% CAGR by 2032, fueled by industrial automation, AI sensor adoption, and government support. Globally, over 60% of 590,000 industrial robots installed in 2024 feature advanced sensor suites, boosting high-precision applications across sectors.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Force/torque sensors, accounting for 27.5% of the robotic sensors market revenue in 2024, play a crucial role in enhancing the precision and dexterity of robotic arms in industrial automation, collaborative robots, and surgical robotics. These sensors enable safe and accurate human-robot interaction, especially in automotive assembly, electronics, and metal fabrication.

From 2025 to 2032, vision sensors and cameras are expected to grow the fastest, driven by demand for real-time image processing, 3D vision, and AI-powered machine vision used in warehouse automation, quality inspection, and autonomous navigation.

By Application

Object Detection & Recognition holds the largest share of the robotic sensors market at 37.2% in 2024, enabling robots to identify, classify, and interact with objects across manufacturing, logistics, and security sectors. AI and deep learning enhance detection performance and expand robot applications.

Navigation & Mapping is expected to see the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by autonomous robots in warehouses, agriculture, and smart cities, supported by advances in LiDAR, SLAM, and sensor fusion technologies.

By Robot Type

In 2024, industrial robots dominated the robotic sensors market with a 39.5% revenue share, due to high adoption in automotive, electronics, and metal processing sectors. These robots use advanced sensors for precise tasks like welding and assembly, operating effectively in harsh environments and supporting Industry 4.0.

From 2025 to 2032, the service robots segment is projected to grow fastest, driven by rising demand in healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and domestic applications.

Global Robotic Sensors Market Growth Driven by Regional Industrialization and Innovation Trends

The Asia Pacific robotic sensors market led in 2024 with a 41.4% revenue share and is expected to grow fastest at a 9.96% CAGR through 2032. Growth is driven by rapid industrialization, strong government support, and widespread adoption of smart manufacturing, particularly in electronics, automotive, and logistics. China dominates due to its manufacturing scale and advanced robotics ecosystem.

North America, led by the U.S., benefits from a robust industrial base, innovation, and AI integration across manufacturing, healthcare, and defense. Europe’s market is propelled by stringent safety regulations, strong automotive and electronics sectors, and EU-funded R&D collaborations. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expanding steadily, fueled by automation in manufacturing, agriculture, oil & gas, and increased government initiatives and investments.

Recent Developments:

In Aug 2025Researchers have developed an optical artificial skin that enables robots to detect chemical and biological molecules with high sensitivity, extending robotic sensing beyond touch. This innovation combines optics and flexible electronics, promising breakthroughs in healthcare, environmental monitoring, and safety applications.

SENSOR DENSITY IN ROBOTICS – Highlights the increasing number of sensors per robot, enabling higher precision and multi-functional capabilities.

Highlights the increasing number of sensors per robot, enabling higher precision and multi-functional capabilities. SENSOR FUSION ADOPTION RATE – Tracks the growing integration of multiple sensor types to improve data accuracy and robotic decision-making.

Tracks the growing integration of multiple sensor types to improve data accuracy and robotic decision-making. COLLABORATIVE ROBOT (COBOT) IMPACT – Examines how the rise of cobots drives demand for sophisticated sensors ensuring safety and adaptability.

Examines how the rise of cobots drives demand for sophisticated sensors ensuring safety and adaptability. MINIATURIZATION & INTEGRATION TREND – Focuses on advancements in compact, integrated sensors supporting lightweight and flexible robot designs.

Focuses on advancements in compact, integrated sensors supporting lightweight and flexible robot designs. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – Reveals investment opportunities by analyzing the uptake speed of AI-powered vision, force, and proximity sensors.

Reveals investment opportunities by analyzing the uptake speed of AI-powered vision, force, and proximity sensors. SUPPLY CHAIN RESILIENCE – Assesses vulnerabilities and strengths in the robotic sensor supply chain amid geopolitical and logistical challenges.

Assesses vulnerabilities and strengths in the robotic sensor supply chain amid geopolitical and logistical challenges. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – Provides insights into market leaders based on innovation, market reach, and strategic collaborations shaping the industry.

