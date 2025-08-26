Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/651645

From 18 August to 22 August 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,393,172 own shares at an average price of NOK 248.4898 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 18 August OSE 297,300 244.4713 72,681,317.49 CEUX TQEX 19 August OSE 278,000 245.0424 68,121,787.20 CEUX TQEX 20 August OSE 275,500 247.5166 68,190,823.30 CEUX TQEX 21 August OSE 274,872 252.2967 69,349,298.52 CEUX TQEX 22 August OSE 267,500 253.6293 67,845,837.75 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,393,172 248.4898 346,189,064.23 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 4,136,986 258.3587 1,068,826,180.53 CEUX TQEX Total 4,136,986 258.3587 1,068,826,180.53 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 5,530,158 255.8725 1,415,015,244.79 CEUX TQEX Total 5,530,158 255.8725 1,415,015,244.79



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 31,446,263 own shares, corresponding to 1.23% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 21,907,346 own shares, corresponding to 0.86% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment