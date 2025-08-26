Presentation of INVL Technology

INVL Technology announces a presentation that will be used for the meetings with investors.



Additional information:

INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, earned an unaudited net profit of EUR 0.766 million in the first half of 2025, 22.8% more than in the same period last year, when it reported EUR 0.624 million.

The company equity and net asset value reached EUR 52.03 million at the end of June this year, or EUR 4.3484 per share. The figures increased by 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively, since the beginning of the year.

"The good results of the managed companies in the second quarter and the new and expected contracts to be signed allow us to expect significant revenue and profit growth in 2025. This will have a positive impact on the value of the companies and on their eventual sale," says Kazimieras Tonkūnas, managing partner of INVL Technology.

INVL Technology is continuing processes started with investors regarding the divestment of its portfolio companies and will begin an active new phase in the near future after hiring new investment advisors.

Performance of business holdings

The aggregate revenue of companies managed by INVL Technology in January–June 2025 reached EUR 28.7 million, an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 11.4% to EUR 10.4 million in the comparable period, while aggregate EBITDA increased by 10.7% to EUR 2.5 million. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue increased by 14.3% year-on-year, gross profit rose by 22.4%, and EBITDA surged by 44.5%.

INVL Technology manages the cyber security company NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech company NRD Companies, and the IT company Novian in the Baltic countries.

NRD Cyber Security's consolidated revenue for the first half of this year increased by 45.3% to EUR 5.3 million compared to the same period in 2024. Gross profit for the comparable period increased by 30.5% to EUR 2.5 million, while EBITDA increased by 58.2% to EUR 0.9 million.

NRD Companies' consolidated revenue for the first half of 2025 totaled EUR 5.6 million, 11.3% more than the same period last year. The company earned EUR 2.5 million in gross profit, or 1.4% less than in the first half of 2024. The group's EBITDA decreased by 4.4% to EUR 0.6 million in the comparable period. The Norwegian company NRD Companies owns subsidiaries in Norway, Norway Registers Development with a branch in Lithuania, and in Lithuania, NRD Systems and Etronika.

Novian generated EUR 12.5 million in consolidated revenue and EUR 3.9 million in gross profit in January–June 2025, down 21.4% and 6.3%, respectively, from the first half of last year. The Novian Group's normalized EBITDA decreased by 5.6% to EUR 1.1 million in the comparable period. The group consists of Novian in Lithuania with technology companies Novian Technologies, Zissor in Norway, Novian Eesti in Estonia, Andmevara in Moldova, and Novian Rwanda in Rwanda, as well as programming companies Novian Systems and Novian Pro in Lithuania.

INVL Technology is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States.

